McLean County reports 1 COVID death, 403 cases since last week

The majority of new cases are people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, according to health officials.
The county is considered to be at a medium COVID-19 community level based on theCenter for Disease Control and Prevention'srating, which measures the number of new cases per 100,000 people, admissions per 100,000 and the percentage of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients.
Central Illinois counties considered to be at a high community level spread include Champaign, Christian, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Menard, Peoria, Tazewell and Sangamon.
Health officials recommend individuals at higher risk or who have high-risk persons in their household should consider wearing masks in indoor public places.
The CDC also reported that McLean County had about nine new hospital admissions for COVID per 100,000 people in the week ending June 28, as well as about 250 new positive cases per 100,000 people in the week ending June 29.
IDPH and MCHD continue to encourage people to keep up with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Adults can schedule a vaccination with MCHD by calling 309-888-5435; children's appointments can be made by calling 309-888-5455. Other vaccine locations can be found atvaccines.gov.
Approximately 62.86% of McLean County's population is fully vaccinated against COVID, with around 291,217 doses administered.
Testing clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon July 5 and July 6 at the McLean County Customer Service Center in the parking lot across East Street from the Government Center in downtown Bloomington. An entrance to the parking lot is at 201 E. Washington St.
We live in a pluralist society made up many cultures and religions. Under the First Amendment, everyone has the right to believe their values and beliefs.
Overturning Roe vs Wade has taken away a right to be pro-choice. Those who are pro-life have the right not to receive an abortion.
The argument when life begins is a personal religious right each one of us can make. Making a law to prohibit those who want an abortion will not stop abortions.
If the objective is stop abortions, the Supreme Court did not help the situation but divided our country more. The government needs to stay out of people's lives and let each individual make their personal choices. Let all of us uphold and support the United States Constitution.
What rights will the Supreme Court go after next - same sex marriage, personal choice to use contraception?
America has a "sickness" that is gnawing at every fiber of her being. What's happened to America the beautiful, where have you gone?
On the one hand we fight for stricter gun laws that will protect our precious children. On the the other, we scream, shout and demand for our right to decide who lives or dies, while the trash heap of inconvenient pregnancies and unwanted children keep mounting. God bless America.
Mr. Politics goes to Washington to uphold our country's laws and create new ones for the benefit of "We the People" while behind closed doors deals are being made for personal gain, power, greed, pride and ego. Where are the "Mr. Smith goes to Washington" people? God bless America.
On occasion we get a glimmer of hope with charity and no malice, shinning on a hill. God bless America.
The life-blood of America is being poured out by its sickness. I can almost hear the death rattle. Can you hear it too? How can we stop the hemorrhaging? God bless America.
I want to know what services are being provided to our soldiers when they come home from war.
We have so many soldiers that take their own lives. These are men that fought for the freedom of our country, but at the same time had to do things that don't sit right with them when they come home. They end up jobless, homeless, alcoholics and addicts.
We need more programs to help these men and women so that none of these people ever end up on the street. People that give of themselves so selflessly should never perish at their own hand because they don't know that there are people they can talk to. I am not military, but my dad and step-dad were. And I love my country.
I think we all can agree something needs to change in our schools.
I am a social worker as our local community health agency. We should consider softening our schools, rather than just making schools more secure against those who may have weapons.
The Secret Service found most of the school attackers they studied had been bullied. New strategies could help prevent more than just school shootings. Children and youth who are bullied are more likely to be depressed, to have suicidal thoughts, and to have attempted suicide than those who are not bullied.
Suicide is the third leading cause of death among teenagers and young adults -- 15% of high school students have seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months.
As a first step to preventing violence, schools should ensure that students feel respected and included. This means truly responding to the social and emotional needs of our children, helping them develop conflict resolution, stress management, and empathy for their peers.
Love for Schools is a program that was created after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School 10 years ago. Choose Love is a social-emotional curriculum being used in thousands of schools. It involves anti-bully training for staff and teachers, adult supervision, things like hall monitors and mechanisms to anonymously report hostile behaviors.
In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook massacre, the FBI developed the agency's active shooter program. One of the decisions that the FBI program made as a group -- run, hide, fight -- is what people do in a shooting. Several children escaped Sandy Hook Elementary School when their teacher stepped up in the way of the shooter, and they were able to escape through a side door. The first priority has to be to escape, not hide.
The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas underscores, yet again, the need for mental health services. When we fail to help individuals in crisis, too often both the individual and the community suffer the consequences. Mental health care is community care.
Elizabeth Johnston’s work to help shape and pass McLean County’s new Behavioral Health Plan shows that she understands this, and her work shows, as well, that she understands how to work with existing services in the county to make this new plan a success.
Elizabeth Johnston is a problem solver and a consensus builder. Instead of R vs. D, Elizabeth is committed to R & D, as in research and dialogue. This is the R & D we need to forge consensus, solve problems, and build a healthy future for McLean County.
Elizabeth Johnston has earned my respect and my trust. She’s earned my vote, and I believe she deserves yours. Elizabeth Johnston for McLean County Board, District 5.
McLean County early voting -- talk about voter suppression. McLean County could not make it any more difficult for the handicapped voter if they tried. It used to be very easy and convenient when voting was in the lobby of the county building on Washington St. but now it is in the basement and not in a very good spot.
I write in support of the election of Don Knapp for 11th Circuit Judge, which includes all of McLean County
As a now-retired lawyer, I take a particular interest in who is elected to this position. Judges should be thoroughly knowledgeable in the law, have extensive experience, and be fair and impartial. Don Knapp is exceptionally qualified in all areas.
Don Knapp is currently McLean County State’s Attorney. In that role he has expertly led the team of prosecutors who are helping keep our community safe. Results matter when it comes to the State’s Attorney’s office, and Don’s results have been outstanding. Unlike Cook County, where the State’s Attorney’s policies and actions have contributed to an environment of rampant crime, Don Knapp has successfully prosecuted those who would make our streets unsafe. He is an exemplary State’s Attorney.
Prior to joining the State’s Attorney’s office, among his other legal experience, Don spent 12 years as a clerk for an Illinois appellate judge. Acting as clerk for an appellate judge is a very prestigious position, one that requires expertise in the law, and expert writing and legal analysis skills. Only outstanding lawyers become clerks for appellate judges. In addition to his prior experience in private practice, Don’s experience as State’s Attorney and appellate court clerk provides him with the experience needed to understand court rules required to effectively manage a courtroom.
I have the pleasure of knowing Don Knapp and can attest that he is a person of integrity, honesty, and fairness. I have no doubt he will apply the law to all litigants in a fair and balanced manner.
While I may be particularly interested in who is elected, I urge all voters to take an interest in this election, and vote Don Knapp for 11th Circuit Judge.
Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey is the only true conservative choice for Illinois’ next governor.
As a farmer, he understands the burden high property taxes put on families. This must stop somewhere, and the time is now with Darren Bailey. He has voted no to tax increases in Illinois every time they are brought up. Darren Bailey understands the working people of Illinois and will work hard alongside us, and help guide us, not to promote friends with political deep pockets.
With so many false ads out there, it becomes confusing on what the truth is. Knowing Darren Bailey would indeed help with this confusion. He is a devout Christian, hard-working farmer, loving family man and the man who should be our next governor. He listens when people talk to him. He will be the governor we have been praying would make it to our door.
Its time to take Illinois back from the liberal “give it all away” government and give it back to the hard-working, tax paying citizens. As businesses dropped out of existence during J.B. Pritzker’s rule, we need to work hard to bring business back, to make Illinois a competitive state where people want to live and raise families again. Darren Bailey knows this is a priority.
Darren wants a true balanced budget in Illinois, not a paper chase of made-up checks and balances. He has true values that relate to God and family and will take this with him every day to help get Illinois back on track. Please make a concerted effort to vote. If you will be out of town on June 28, now is the time to employ early voting. Let’s elect a true conservative, Darren Bailey.
I am voting for Amy McFarland to be our next circuit judge. I’ve known her for many years as a public defender, general practitioner owning her own firm, and as an associate judge. I’ve also known her as a parent who is quite engaged in our community.
It is significant to note she is the presiding judge in the family division, a role traditionally held by a circuit judge. In 2020, her role was expanded to preside over recovery court where she addresses participants’ mental health concerns. Attorneys in the 11th Judicial Circuit found her qualified and recommended to be a circuit judge. Fourteen, yes, 14 retired judges have recommended Judge McFarland and I agree with their decision. Join me in voting for Amy McFarland for our next circuit judge.
Soon after Sandy Hook, the journalist and historian Gary Wills wrote an essay “Our Moloch” about our country’s religious devotion to guns and its devastating effects. “We guarantee that crazed man after crazed man will have a flood of killing power readily supplied to him.”
After every mass shooting, my initial reaction is revulsion, then disgust with how easy it is.
I’m fully supportive of guns used for target practice, hunting, home security and personal self defense. But I’m baffled by the unwavering support for the minimally restricted sale and distribution of assault weapons, which are particularly well-suited to killing lots of people. (There’s a reason they’re called “assault” weapons.)
Yes, if someone wants to commit a crime, they’ll figure out a way to do it -- regardless of laws or restrictions. So does that mean we shouldn’t take measures to discourage and reduce such outcomes?
Texas residents aren’t considered mature or responsible enough to legally buy beer or cigarettes until they’re 21. But they can buy an assault rifle for their 18th birthday.
To protect schools, many people advocate the arming of teachers. But it’s a rare person who has the training, experience and steady nerves to safely and effectively use a weapon in an emergency situation. Yet we expect a third-grade teacher to step up? And having guns in classrooms across America? Now we’ve just created another way for kids to get shot at school.
Whatever your views on gun control, there’s one thing that can’t be disputed. If someone wants to go on a murderous rampage with a gun in America, we make it very convenient. And lamentably, lots of people want to keep it this way. Tormented, raging souls will always find a way to wreak havoc and heartache upon our world. Why make it easy?
An important question lingering in the minds of many is how the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision affect Roe vs Wade?
Two possibilities exist: 1) legislation of abortion is moved out of the federal level to state level or 2) it remains the same. The pro-choice movement seems to calculate that they can intimidate people into doing something that is truly unconscionable for most people e.g., abortions without limitation and even after a live birth.
In Colorado, legislation recently passed abortion on demand and choosing to end the life of child based on sex, race or disability. There appears to be a marketing edge for the pro-choice movement as there is financial resources (our taxes) and politics to support an abortion.
The pro-life movement has momentum after 48 years of marching in the Right to Life Rallies at the Capital and support for women and education for families.
What is Pro-life? It’s having the best interest for women to have positive support at a time when they feel most vulnerable and alone. Pro-life is support for the change of culture to treat all with respect and care, whether single or married; aged or disabled.
What a sad commentary on our society when the number of abortions is posted with some level of accomplishment. In a recent news brief in the Pantagraph, it was noted that in 2020 there were 930,000 abortions in one year (in the U.S.), indicating an increase since 2017 when there were 862,000. Pro-life read these numbers as losses of human beings and pray for the mothers and lost babies.
Women are suffering, infanticide is on the rise, and families are lost to economic pressures.
Abortion is not an answer to a pregnancy, love and life is.
I was a teacher for the state of Illinois for 33 years. Back in the old days when fire drills and tornado drills were the security concerns of the day. I have been retired for 20 years so this may make my opinion moot to some.
Since the terrible slaughter at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, the NRA held their national convention in Houston. Former President Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and governor Kristi Noem of S.D. spoke at the convention. They all supported the NRA position of no gun regulations. They all called for in one form or another that more armed people in schools or arming teachers would be the answer to protecting our children.
Cruz, in his speech, blamed gun regulation problems on “elites who dominate our culture.” Ted Cruz, your kids go to a school that has annual tuition of $32,000. How “elite” does that make you, Ted?
Recently the ability to save the children and teachers at Uvalde may have been lost due to the failure to act by trained armed response law enforcement people. Their reasons for inaction that resulted in lives lost are being investigated and the reports have not been completed.
Those states that had teachers leave the field due to COVID restrictions will see a mass exodus if they push to arm teachers to protect students as suggested by Trump and others. Trained police response failed at Uvalde. If teachers are ridiculously made to arm what difference will it make? If trained police won’t go in?
Are substitutes to be firearm trained? Bus drivers? Should the teachers wear the firearm on their person? Will firearms be supplied by the teachers or the school boards? Who will be liable if a collateral death occurs in defense of other students?
I will vote for Karla Bailey-Smith, Democrat running for state representative of the new Illinois 91st District.
I have known Karla for many years, and she will be an enthusiastic, knowledgeable and dedicated representative for our district. She has become familiar with the issues that are important to the people of the 91st, whether they are urban, suburban or rural residents. She has spent many hours over decades advocating with the state legislature for specific issues that will improve the lives of people who have run into a roadblock that only government can overcome.
Her platform is based on these issues:
the importance of supporting working families and unions;
promoting gun safety;
defending women’s reproductive rights;
protecting our natural environment for future generations;
supporting public education and providing for the needs of all children in the classroom, regardless of their background, religion, sexual orientation, race, or physical or mental abilities and/or challenges.
If this sounds like a candidate you may want to represent you in Springfield, I encourage you to visit her website, karla4il.org, and then to vote for Karla in the June 28 primary.
A recent letter to the editor lambasted good Congressman Darin LaHood and explained his vote against him. However, the author fails to understand that this is, or was, only a primary election, which elects candidates within the political parties as the law provides. So I would ask the author to learn a bit about legalities and elections, as well as anyone who supports that type of thinking (wrongly) about LaHood.
Perhaps this letter was an effort in vain to breed unrest about Trump, because he fears Trump will return to the White House. Or to energize the Democrats against good American traditions and values, which the GOP is the best party to defend those according to the constitution. The arrogant January 6 committee continues this silly political theater, giving a weird aura of political hate. ABC News decided to pair up with the committee on June 9 but failed to garner good ratings.
Democrat leaders know time is precious until the lame duck session starts in November until January 2023, when Nancy Pelosi will be fired as speaker. And once again, the whole political environment will change dramatically in our nation’s capital.
As a careful thought, President Trump is not legally charged with insurrection or traitorous activities, and of course he survived two failed attempts of impeachment. The left liberal media companies are in alliance with propaganda from Democrat leadership. The writer of the letter claimed majority Americans hate Trump, which is not proven. He should carefully have stated that majority Democrats hate Trump.
I solicit readers to carefully balance truth and propaganda. I can only patiently and hopefully wait for Tuesday, Nov. 8. The real test of democracy proves itself out in the general election. I believe the proof will be a scourge of red, hopefully.
I want to know what services are being provided to our soldiers when they come home from war.
We have so many soldiers that take their own lives. These are men that fought for the freedom of our country, but at the same time had to do things that don't sit right with them when they come home. They end up jobless, homeless, alcoholics and addicts.
We need more programs to help these men and women so that none of these people ever end up on the street. People that give of themselves so selflessly should never perish at their own hand because they don't know that there are people they can talk to. I am not military, but my dad and step-dad were. And I love my country.
I think we all can agree something needs to change in our schools.
I am a social worker as our local community health agency. We should consider softening our schools, rather than just making schools more secure against those who may have weapons.
The Secret Service found most of the school attackers they studied had been bullied. New strategies could help prevent more than just school shootings. Children and youth who are bullied are more likely to be depressed, to have suicidal thoughts, and to have attempted suicide than those who are not bullied.
Suicide is the third leading cause of death among teenagers and young adults -- 15% of high school students have seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months.
As a first step to preventing violence, schools should ensure that students feel respected and included. This means truly responding to the social and emotional needs of our children, helping them develop conflict resolution, stress management, and empathy for their peers.
Love for Schools is a program that was created after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School 10 years ago. Choose Love is a social-emotional curriculum being used in thousands of schools. It involves anti-bully training for staff and teachers, adult supervision, things like hall monitors and mechanisms to anonymously report hostile behaviors.
In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook massacre, the FBI developed the agency's active shooter program. One of the decisions that the FBI program made as a group -- run, hide, fight -- is what people do in a shooting. Several children escaped Sandy Hook Elementary School when their teacher stepped up in the way of the shooter, and they were able to escape through a side door. The first priority has to be to escape, not hide.
The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas underscores, yet again, the need for mental health services. When we fail to help individuals in crisis, too often both the individual and the community suffer the consequences. Mental health care is community care.
Elizabeth Johnston’s work to help shape and pass McLean County’s new Behavioral Health Plan shows that she understands this, and her work shows, as well, that she understands how to work with existing services in the county to make this new plan a success.
Elizabeth Johnston is a problem solver and a consensus builder. Instead of R vs. D, Elizabeth is committed to R & D, as in research and dialogue. This is the R & D we need to forge consensus, solve problems, and build a healthy future for McLean County.
Elizabeth Johnston has earned my respect and my trust. She’s earned my vote, and I believe she deserves yours. Elizabeth Johnston for McLean County Board, District 5.
McLean County early voting -- talk about voter suppression. McLean County could not make it any more difficult for the handicapped voter if they tried. It used to be very easy and convenient when voting was in the lobby of the county building on Washington St. but now it is in the basement and not in a very good spot.
I write in support of the election of Don Knapp for 11th Circuit Judge, which includes all of McLean County
As a now-retired lawyer, I take a particular interest in who is elected to this position. Judges should be thoroughly knowledgeable in the law, have extensive experience, and be fair and impartial. Don Knapp is exceptionally qualified in all areas.
Don Knapp is currently McLean County State’s Attorney. In that role he has expertly led the team of prosecutors who are helping keep our community safe. Results matter when it comes to the State’s Attorney’s office, and Don’s results have been outstanding. Unlike Cook County, where the State’s Attorney’s policies and actions have contributed to an environment of rampant crime, Don Knapp has successfully prosecuted those who would make our streets unsafe. He is an exemplary State’s Attorney.
Prior to joining the State’s Attorney’s office, among his other legal experience, Don spent 12 years as a clerk for an Illinois appellate judge. Acting as clerk for an appellate judge is a very prestigious position, one that requires expertise in the law, and expert writing and legal analysis skills. Only outstanding lawyers become clerks for appellate judges. In addition to his prior experience in private practice, Don’s experience as State’s Attorney and appellate court clerk provides him with the experience needed to understand court rules required to effectively manage a courtroom.
I have the pleasure of knowing Don Knapp and can attest that he is a person of integrity, honesty, and fairness. I have no doubt he will apply the law to all litigants in a fair and balanced manner.
While I may be particularly interested in who is elected, I urge all voters to take an interest in this election, and vote Don Knapp for 11th Circuit Judge.
Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey is the only true conservative choice for Illinois’ next governor.
As a farmer, he understands the burden high property taxes put on families. This must stop somewhere, and the time is now with Darren Bailey. He has voted no to tax increases in Illinois every time they are brought up. Darren Bailey understands the working people of Illinois and will work hard alongside us, and help guide us, not to promote friends with political deep pockets.
With so many false ads out there, it becomes confusing on what the truth is. Knowing Darren Bailey would indeed help with this confusion. He is a devout Christian, hard-working farmer, loving family man and the man who should be our next governor. He listens when people talk to him. He will be the governor we have been praying would make it to our door.
Its time to take Illinois back from the liberal “give it all away” government and give it back to the hard-working, tax paying citizens. As businesses dropped out of existence during J.B. Pritzker’s rule, we need to work hard to bring business back, to make Illinois a competitive state where people want to live and raise families again. Darren Bailey knows this is a priority.
Darren wants a true balanced budget in Illinois, not a paper chase of made-up checks and balances. He has true values that relate to God and family and will take this with him every day to help get Illinois back on track. Please make a concerted effort to vote. If you will be out of town on June 28, now is the time to employ early voting. Let’s elect a true conservative, Darren Bailey.
I am voting for Amy McFarland to be our next circuit judge. I’ve known her for many years as a public defender, general practitioner owning her own firm, and as an associate judge. I’ve also known her as a parent who is quite engaged in our community.
It is significant to note she is the presiding judge in the family division, a role traditionally held by a circuit judge. In 2020, her role was expanded to preside over recovery court where she addresses participants’ mental health concerns. Attorneys in the 11th Judicial Circuit found her qualified and recommended to be a circuit judge. Fourteen, yes, 14 retired judges have recommended Judge McFarland and I agree with their decision. Join me in voting for Amy McFarland for our next circuit judge.
Soon after Sandy Hook, the journalist and historian Gary Wills wrote an essay “Our Moloch” about our country’s religious devotion to guns and its devastating effects. “We guarantee that crazed man after crazed man will have a flood of killing power readily supplied to him.”
After every mass shooting, my initial reaction is revulsion, then disgust with how easy it is.
I’m fully supportive of guns used for target practice, hunting, home security and personal self defense. But I’m baffled by the unwavering support for the minimally restricted sale and distribution of assault weapons, which are particularly well-suited to killing lots of people. (There’s a reason they’re called “assault” weapons.)
Yes, if someone wants to commit a crime, they’ll figure out a way to do it -- regardless of laws or restrictions. So does that mean we shouldn’t take measures to discourage and reduce such outcomes?
Texas residents aren’t considered mature or responsible enough to legally buy beer or cigarettes until they’re 21. But they can buy an assault rifle for their 18th birthday.
To protect schools, many people advocate the arming of teachers. But it’s a rare person who has the training, experience and steady nerves to safely and effectively use a weapon in an emergency situation. Yet we expect a third-grade teacher to step up? And having guns in classrooms across America? Now we’ve just created another way for kids to get shot at school.
Whatever your views on gun control, there’s one thing that can’t be disputed. If someone wants to go on a murderous rampage with a gun in America, we make it very convenient. And lamentably, lots of people want to keep it this way. Tormented, raging souls will always find a way to wreak havoc and heartache upon our world. Why make it easy?
An important question lingering in the minds of many is how the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision affect Roe vs Wade?
Two possibilities exist: 1) legislation of abortion is moved out of the federal level to state level or 2) it remains the same. The pro-choice movement seems to calculate that they can intimidate people into doing something that is truly unconscionable for most people e.g., abortions without limitation and even after a live birth.
In Colorado, legislation recently passed abortion on demand and choosing to end the life of child based on sex, race or disability. There appears to be a marketing edge for the pro-choice movement as there is financial resources (our taxes) and politics to support an abortion.
The pro-life movement has momentum after 48 years of marching in the Right to Life Rallies at the Capital and support for women and education for families.
What is Pro-life? It’s having the best interest for women to have positive support at a time when they feel most vulnerable and alone. Pro-life is support for the change of culture to treat all with respect and care, whether single or married; aged or disabled.
What a sad commentary on our society when the number of abortions is posted with some level of accomplishment. In a recent news brief in the Pantagraph, it was noted that in 2020 there were 930,000 abortions in one year (in the U.S.), indicating an increase since 2017 when there were 862,000. Pro-life read these numbers as losses of human beings and pray for the mothers and lost babies.
Women are suffering, infanticide is on the rise, and families are lost to economic pressures.
Abortion is not an answer to a pregnancy, love and life is.
At least 40 people gathered in downtown Bloomington Wednesday evening to march for abortion rights. It was the third such event in Bloomington since the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reversed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that made abortion a constitutional right.
A Northwell Health registered nurse fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, June 30, 2022 recommended that COVID-19 booster shots be modified to better match more recent variants of the coronavirus.