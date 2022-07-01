McLean County reports 1 COVID death, 403 cases since last week

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials said Friday that one individual has died due to COVID as the county remains at a medium community level for the virus.

The death involved a woman in her 70s and was not associated with long-term care. There have now been 381 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The McLean County Health Department reported 403 new cases of COVID-19 since June 24, bringing the county's total confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began to 56,054.

The majority of new cases are people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, according to health officials.

The county is considered to be at a medium COVID-19 community level based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's rating, which measures the number of new cases per 100,000 people, admissions per 100,000 and the percentage of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients.

Other nearby counties considered to be at a medium community level spread include DeWitt, Ford, Livingston, Mason and Piatt, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Central Illinois counties considered to be at a high community level spread include Champaign, Christian, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Menard, Peoria, Tazewell and Sangamon.

Health officials recommend individuals at higher risk or who have high-risk persons in their household should consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

The CDC also reported that McLean County had about nine new hospital admissions for COVID per 100,000 people in the week ending June 28, as well as about 250 new positive cases per 100,000 people in the week ending June 29.

IDPH and MCHD continue to encourage people to keep up with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Adults can schedule a vaccination with MCHD by calling 309-888-5435; children's appointments can be made by calling 309-888-5455. Other vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Approximately 62.86% of McLean County's population is fully vaccinated against COVID, with around 291,217 doses administered.

Testing clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon July 5 and July 6 at the McLean County Customer Service Center in the parking lot across East Street from the Government Center in downtown Bloomington. An entrance to the parking lot is at 201 E. Washington St.

Residents can register on site, or online in advance at health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.

Statewide, 28,216 new COVID cases were reported Friday over the past week, according to IDPH. That included 74 deaths from COVID since June 24 in Illinois.

Illinois health officials have reported 34,150 deaths from COVID in the state since the start of the pandemic.

