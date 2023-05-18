BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department in April reported 392 new cases of COVID-19 and three COVID-related deaths.

The case numbers include 96 from the week ending April 5; 74 from the week ending April 12; 101 from the week ending April 19; 63 from the week ending April 26; and 58 from the week ending May 3, according to data available on MCHD’s website.

That total was up just a few cases from March, when 388 COVID cases were reported.

And while in March, MCHD did not know of any residents who had died due to COVID that month, the department did confirm last week that it had learned of one person who died due to COVID in March.

Altogether, McLean County has reported seven COVID-related deaths since January, including two in January, one in February, one in March and three in April. Of those, there have been one person in their 40s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s and two in their 90s. Three were men and four were women. A breakdown of which individuals died in which months was not available.

McLean County has now seen 422 total COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, and approximately 64,806 total cases.

MCHD continues to offer walk-in COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays in room 400E of the health department building, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Free vaccines are also available for appointment; call 309-88-5435 for adults or 309-888-5455 for children.

With Illinois and the nation ending the Public Health Emergency declarations on May 11, the Illinois Department Public Health has shifted to releasing updates every other week instead of every week. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped reporting COVID-19 Community Levels for each county, and is instead focusing on hospital admission rates by county.

