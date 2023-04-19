BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department in March reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 and zero COVID-related deaths.

The case numbers include 110 from the week ending March 10; 78 from the week ending March 17; 97 from the week ending March 24; and 103 from the week ending March 31, according to data available on MCHD’s website.

There were 34 COVID-related hospitalizations during that time, according to the CDC.

Totaling those numbers available in March, McLean County has now seen 418 total COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, and approximately 64,414 total cases.

McLean County remains at a low community level. At this level, the CDC recommends staying up to date on vaccinations and being tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Nearly all Illinois counties were at the low level as of Wednesday afternoon, with only six counties in far northern Illinois at the medium level and no counties at the high level.

MCHD continues to offer walk-in COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays in room 400E of the health department building, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Free vaccines are also available for appointment; call 309-88-5435 for adults or 309-888-5455 for children.

