BLOOMINGTON — The
McLean County Health Department in March reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 and zero COVID-related deaths.
The case numbers include 110 from the week ending March 10; 78 from the week ending March 17; 97 from the week ending March 24; and 103 from the week ending March 31, according to data available on MCHD’s website.
There were 34 COVID-related hospitalizations during that time,
according to the CDC.
Totaling those numbers available in March, McLean County has now seen 418 total COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, and approximately 64,414 total cases.
McLean County remains at a low community level. At this level, the CDC recommends staying up to date on vaccinations and being tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Nearly all Illinois counties were at the low level as of Wednesday afternoon, with only six counties in far northern Illinois at the medium level and no counties at the high level.
MCHD continues to offer walk-in COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays in room 400E of the health department building, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Free vaccines are also available for appointment; call 309-88-5435 for adults or 309-888-5455 for children.
Researchers from University College London have used MRI scanning to compare the brain activity of people with long COVID who lost their sense of smell, those whose smell had returned to normal after Covid-19 infection and people who had never tested positive for the disease.
Rehab on hold: COVID devastated prison learning programs
A copy of Leonardo da Vinci's, "The Last Supper," hangs on the wall of Valley State Prison's chapel in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. In a nation that incarcerates roughly 2 million people, the COVID pandemic was a nightmare for prisons. Overcrowding, subpar medical care and the ebb and flow of prison populations left most places unprepared to handle the spread of the highly contagious virus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Officer Jimmy Bliatout closes a gate after letting a prisoner enter the yard at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Prisoners stand with at-risk shelter dogs during a program designed to train the dogs to be adoptable at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. In a nation that incarcerates roughly 2 million people, the COVID pandemic was a nightmare for prisons. Overcrowding, subpar medical care and the ebb and flow of prison populations left most places unprepared to handle the spread of the highly contagious virus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Filmmaker Sol Guy gets a hug from a prisoner during a screening of his personal documentary film, "The Death of My Two Fathers," at Valley State Prison's gymnasium in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Rapper Bobby Gonzalez, 34, performs in front of a group of prisoners at Valley State Prison's gymnasium in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Gonzalez was released on parole from the prison in September of 2019, after serving 16 years of a 25-year sentence as a juvenile offender. He left a mark at the prison and on the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, emerging as an established artist by the name of "Bobby Gonz." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Prisoner Daniel Henson, 40, holds up an instant photo of him taken with filmmaker Sol Guy after a screening of Guy's personal documentary film in Valley State Prison's gymnasium in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Filmmaker Sol Guy stands for a photo at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after the advance screening of his personal film, "The Death of My Two Fathers," at the prison. The screening was held in the prison's gymnasium which, until that day, had been closed for recreational activities like basketball as part of ongoing COVID restrictions. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Miguel Rodriguez, a 24-year-old resident at Valley State Prison, eats his popcorn while watching a personal documentary film, "The Death of My Two Fathers," by director Sol Guy in the prison's gymnasium in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Valley State Prison's gymnasium is pictured in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The gym had been closed for recreational activities like basketball as part of ongoing COVID restrictions. About 150 prisoners were allowed in for director Sol Guy’s deeply personal film – individual bags of buttered popcorn and cold beverages included with admission – their excitement palpable after many months of isolation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Prisoner Gabriel Aquila shows a collection of 3D origami figures he made at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. In a nation that incarcerates roughly 2 million people, the COVID pandemic was a nightmare for prisons. Overcrowding, subpar medical care and the ebb and flow of prison populations left most places unprepared to handle the spread of the highly contagious virus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
A shaft of light falls on prisoners as they watch a documentary film produced by director Sol Guy in Valley State Prison's gymnasium in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The gym had been closed for recreational activities like basketball as part of ongoing COVID restrictions. About 150 prisoners were allowed in for the film – individual bags of buttered popcorn and cold beverages included with admission – their excitement palpable after many months of isolation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
50-year-old prisoner Ray Lincoln, left, sobs while being comforted by Aru in Valley State Prison's gymnasium after a guided meditation led by her in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Prisoners watch a personal documentary film, "The Death of My Two Fathers," by director Sol Guy in the prison's gymnasium in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The gym had been closed for recreational activities like basketball as part of ongoing COVID restrictions. About 150 prisoners were allowed in for the film – individual bags of buttered popcorn and cold beverages included with admission – their excitement palpable after many months of isolation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Rapper Bobby Gonzalez, a former prisoner at Valley State Prison, gets emotional as he enters the prison yard in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Gonzalez was released on parole from the prison in September of 2019, after serving 16 years of a 25-year sentence as a juvenile offender. He left a mark at the prison and on the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, emerging as an established artist by the name of "Bobby Gonz." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Rapper Bobby Gonzalez, right, a former prisoner at Valley State Prison, hugs resident Jesus Cecena, 61, in the prison yard in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Gonzalez was released on parole from the prison in September of 2019, after serving 16 years of a 25-year sentence as a juvenile offender. He left a mark at the prison and on the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, emerging as an established artist by the name of "Bobby Gonz." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Prisoner Miguel Nunez, left, watches as Rufus Delgado plays with Nala, an at-risk shelter dog being trained to be adopted, at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. In a nation that incarcerates roughly 2 million people, the COVID pandemic was a nightmare for prisons. Overcrowding, subpar medical care and the ebb and flow of prison populations left most places unprepared to handle the spread of the highly contagious virus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Prisoners form a large circle during a guided meditation in Valley State Prison's gymnasium in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. In a nation that incarcerates roughly 2 million people, the COVID pandemic was a nightmare for prisons. The highly contagious virus disrupted the very educational and rehabilitative programs prisoners most desperately need. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
A prisoner's jacket hangs on a chair during a special screening of Sol Guy's personal documentary film at Valley State Prison's gymnasium in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The gym had been closed for recreational activities like basketball as part of ongoing COVID restrictions. About 150 prisoners were allowed in for the film – individual bags of buttered popcorn and cold beverages included with admission – their excitement palpable after many months of isolation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
A worn-out bulletin with COVID-19 preventive measures is seen on the door of a chapel at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. In a nation that incarcerates roughly 2 million people, the COVID pandemic was a nightmare for prisons. The highly contagious virus disrupted the very educational and rehabilitative programs prisoners most desperately need. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Joseph Sena, 27, walks to his cell at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sena spent years trying to make himself a better person after spending nearly half of his 27 years in prison for killing a man. He took courses in poetry and mental health and other topics at a central California prison, hoping to be seen as fit for parole and ready to live outside prison if the day he was free ever came. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Vehicles carrying the crew members of Quiet and Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) head toward Valley State Prison early in the morning for a special film tour in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. In a nation that incarcerates roughly 2 million people, the COVID pandemic was a nightmare for prisons. Overcrowding, subpar medical care and the ebb and flow of prison populations left most places unprepared to handle the spread of the highly contagious virus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Joseph Sena walks across a prison yard at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sena spent years trying to make himself a better person after spending nearly half of his 27 years in prison for killing a man. He took courses in poetry and mental health and other topics at a central California prison, hoping to be seen as fit for parole and ready to live outside prison if the day he was free ever came. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Joseph Sena, 27, reads a document in his cell at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sena spent years trying to make himself a better person after spending nearly half of his 27 years in prison for killing a man. He took courses in poetry and mental health and other topics at a central California prison, hoping to be seen as fit for parole and ready to live outside prison if the day he was free ever came. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
