McLean County recycling rate dips

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County recycling rate declined 22% in 2020 compared to the year before, data from Ecology Action Center shows.

The organization said the decline is on par with a national trend driven by COVID-related factors.

"Commercial and industrial waste generation decreased, and collection and sorting practices were altered due to restricted workforce. At the same time, residential waste generation skyrocketed, likely a result of intensified cleaning routines, carry-out meals, and disposable" personal protection equipment, the group said in a statement.

The use of cardboard also increased, the statement said.

About 58,000 tons of material were recycled last year. A total of roughly 104,000 went to landfills.

