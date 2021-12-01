 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

McLean County recycling rate dips

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County recycling rate declined 22% in 2020 compared to the year before, data from Ecology Action Center shows. 

The organization said the decline is on par with a national trend driven by COVID-related factors. 

"Commercial and industrial waste generation decreased, and collection and sorting practices were altered due to restricted workforce. At the same time, residential waste generation skyrocketed, likely a result of intensified cleaning routines, carry-out meals, and disposable" personal protection equipment, the group said in a statement. 

The use of cardboard also increased, the statement said. 

About 58,000 tons of material were recycled last year. A total of roughly 104,000 went to landfills. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch now: Rodney Davis opts for House run

Watch now: Rodney Davis opts for House run

Throughout the past year, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, made clear his preference to continue serving Central Illinois in Washington — if only Springfield Democrats controlling the once-a-decade redistricting process would let him.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News