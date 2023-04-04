BLOOMINGTON — As Election Day dawns in Central Illinois, more than 8,000 voters in McLean County have already cast their ballots early or by mail.

Illinois consolidated elections, taking place in April of odd-numbered years, find voters throughout the state choosing leadership of cities and towns, school and community college districts, townships and other local units of government. Chicago will also hold a runoff election between its Democratic mayoral candidates, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

In McLean County, multiple referenda questions are on the ballot, along with contested races for Bloomington City Council, Normal Town Council, the McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 school boards, and the board for Heartland Community College.

There are two local election authorities: the Bloomington Election Commission, which oversees voters in the city, and the McLean County Clerk's Office, which handles elections for the rest of the county.

In Bloomington, about 4,100 early voting or mail-in ballots had been received as of Monday morning, said Luke Stremlau, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission.

This amounts to about 7.7% of the total voting population — some 53,000 registered voters — casting ballots.

Turnout is typically lower in consolidated elections than general elections, especially in presidential election years. In the 2021 consolidated election, about 21.69% of eligible Bloomington residents cast ballots. About 9.42% of residents cast ballots in the 2019 election.

The McLean County Clerk's Office collected 1,375 early votes and 2,694 mail-in ballots as of 1 p.m. Monday, according to the county's website.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael previously said voter turnout for the county was 13% in the 2017 election, 19% in 2019 and 20% in 2021.

Among the hot-button issues that might bring voters to the polls this year is a much-discussed referendum for voters in the Unit 5 school district. The measure would allow the district to increase the maximum tax rate that can be imposed for its education fund, which covers the salaries and benefits for teachers and other employees as well as technology and online resources.

Supporters say the referendum, now on the ballot for the second time after failing in November, is needed to prevent cuts that the school board has already enacted for the coming year, including elimination of all junior high extracurricular activities, fifth grade band and orchestra and all field trips. Opponents say the district should look at other cuts and revenue sources, rather than introducing a permanent tax rate increase.

District officials have said the overall tax rate would not increase — and in fact, would decrease even if the referendum passes — because some bond-related tax payments are set to expire in the coming years.

Another referendum on the ballot for residents of Bloomington Township would grant their fire protection district the ability to set a higher levy rate to cover operations. However, officials said if this measure were to pass, it would not immediately be enforced.

Some election officials say Illinois voters' ability to register permanently for mail-in voting has affected early numbers. State law allows voters to notify local election authorities if they want to vote by mail in all future elections.

Livingston County Clerk Kristy Masching said the county sent out 1,448 mail-in ballots and has received 743 so far.

It's a stark change from prior consolidated election years: There were 117 mail-in ballots in 2021 and just 35 in 2019, she said.

"(Voters) are more aware of what's going on," Masching said.

In Logan County, Clerk Theresa Moore said 680 mail-in ballots had been received, and 137 residents had voted early, as of Monday morning.

The county has about 17,000 registered voters.

"We've been very blessed with election judges," she said, "so we have plenty of those."

In DeWitt County, there had been 311 mail-in ballots and 87 early voters as of Monday morning.

