McLean County real estate transfers: Who's buying and selling

These McLean County real estate transfers were filed in the office of the McLean County Recorder of Deeds, ending Sept. 3, 2022. Sale prices are those indicated on the real estate transfer declarations.

Bloomington

2611 Handel, Wittenberg II LLC to Jodi Bloomington SF LLC and Jodi Construction, $39,000.

3907 Rockledge Road, Melissa S. and Michael E. Egenes to Elia Kudari and Jyothi Lakshmi Nadagedu, $420,000.

420 E. Stewart St., Stewelm LLC to Cydnie Goben, $85,000.

2402 Timberview Drive, Dennis J. and Brenda L. Delahunt to Jerry and Patricia Teter, and Lori and Daniel Romero, $255,000.

1223 Mount Vernon Drive, Jon and Galyn Gudenrath, and Brian P. Poa Garwood to Frank Creighton, $137,500.

612 E. Mulberry St. #1, Christina and Rickie B. Robertson to David C. Eckhardt, $106,000.

523 Kreitzer Ave., Lindsey Arr to Jeremy B. Ganschow, $150,000.

1406 W. Chestnut St., Katharina L. Held and Andrew Joseph Held to Macie L. McGinnis, $129,000.

827 W. Jackson St., Adam K. Daneberger to James Robbins, $80,000.

2408 Anchor Drive, Beau Carver and Andrea Vazquez to James J. and Esther Durrant, $174,000.

311 E. Lincoln St., Keith Gaines and Ruth V. Waddell to Wendy C. Dover, $124,000.

907 S. Allin St., Happiness Series LLC to Bryce and Amber Kidman, $118,000.

20 Edgewood Court, Brooke E. and Tom F. Jones, Jr. to Corey Smith, $255,000.

2004 E. Oakland Ave., Thomas W. and Anna Lee. Fenger to Amie Evans, $187,000.

701 E. Miller St., Colleen A. Lloyd to Marcin T. Skolarus and Alyssa K. Vejvoda, $150,000.

1511 Fell Ave., Gerard and Karla Geraghty and Michael J. Pilafas, $192,000.

1013 Laesch Ave., Dowd Properties LLC Bradley to Leslie and Tania Willis, $260,000.

1302 Dianne Drive, W. Scott, Paul D. and Donald W. Schwanke to James Michael and Rebeka Coryell Birchfield, $195,000.

1501 Oakbrook Drive, James A. and Anne M. McDowell to Kaitlin Phelan, $152,000.

1709 Longden Ave., Katherine Ann and Thomas L. Criswell to Jessica and Brandon Berg, $450,000.

503 E. Olive St., Tera L. Galloway to Christopher Galfi, $180,000.

2709 Fox Creek Road, Adam Feller to Lucas Salinas, $300,000.

3110 Fiona Way, Laura Lawson to Jacques Bisimwa, Joselyne Matara and Herve Bufole, $435,000.

Parcel No. 21-18-330-012, Fox Ridge LLC to Frank Construction Partnership LLC, $175,000.

2503 Pampas Lane, Fox Ridge LLC to Kenneth Verkler, $35,000.

29 Fuller Court, Todd A. Daniels to Guellord Izamaboko, $200,000.

810 N. Lee St., Erik Vanegas Gonzalez to Clarissa Estrada, $117,500.

23 Brandywine Court, Phyllis L. Miller to Mary Jo Coulter, $135,000.

4 Downing Circle, Philip Morris to Gina N. and Edward D. Guglielmi, $322,000.

3501 Carrington Lane, David and Marilyn Lowe to Jason B. Burrell and Dallas J. Long, $79,000.

1508 Bay View Lane, David J. and Emily C. Podwojski to Angela Marie Thompson and Thomas Richard Fenger, $315,000.

408 Grant Road, Colleen Marie Dugo to James Joseph and Jennifer Christin Malinowski, $229,500.

6 Brunton Court, Melanie and Craig Edward Fata to Chandrakant Chauhan, $277,000.

2503 Stelt Drive, Rachel and Christopher Webb to Jagadish Kota, $399,000.

221 Meadowbrook Drive, Davis S. Dunn and A&W Homes Land Trust to Mark A. Ruestman, $90,000.

1012 N. Clinton, Noelle C. and Greg S. Burns to Kylie Hampton, $125,000.

7 Rock Garden Court, James H. Tran to Bruce and Bonnie Alpha, $262,000.

112 Andover St., Bruce and Megan Semingson to Craig Wherry, $183,000.

1322 N. Sherman, Kathryn R. Andrews to 5K Enterprises LLC, $30,000.

109 Meadowbrook Drive, Demitra and Bryce Powell to Jeff and Shelly Newman, $148,500.

804 S. Mason St., James C. and Jaime K. Sundberg to Brandon Geerts, $93,000.

219 Fairway Drive, Deborah A. Armstrong to Ryan W. Rust, 221,000.

3110 Wisteria Lane, James C. and Leslie S. Mullins to Mark and Hillary Holcomb, $617,000.

2110 Todd Drive, Steven R. Brockhouse to Joshua Dickman, $89,000.

911 W. Front St., Matthew Mason to James Matthews, $9,999.

1720 Indiana St., Ryan and Sarah Tevoert to Morgan Jane Wheeler and Sawyer Ray Codding, $125,000.

1314 W. Walnut St., Happiness Series LLC to Hugo and Eduardo Urquizo, $73,500.

106 Ruth Road, Michael G. and Hailey M. Grace to Derrek Clifton Kessinger and Colleen Dugo, $319,000.

1916 Tracy Drive, Anna Sherbatova and Aleksandr Berezhnoi to Ramzi Zienni, $66,500.

Normal

403 Robert Drive, Leitrim Land & Development LLC to Mikkail Andro Rivera, $170,000.

2010 Farm Drive, James J. and Marion Gore to John Edward and Connie Louise Phillips, $240,000.

1302 E. Vernon, Andrew Michael Denis to Cartus Financial Corporation, $245,000.

1302 E. Vernon, Carnon Financial Corporation to David and Amy Martin, $245,000.

112 E. Beaufort, Judith A. Humenick to Heather J. and David D. Stiles IV., $175,000.

408 E. Virginia Ave., Richard W. Logan to David and Michelle Brown, $226,000.

1007 S. Fell Ave., Jeffrey L. and Diane M. Faulk to Nicholas Leo Reeder and Madison Marie Guither, $160,000.

1708 Flagstone Drive, Chad W. Mathey to Guadalupe Montalvo and Daniel Capetillo, $360,000.

1401 River Landing, Justin C. Segobiano to Austin and Rachel Johnston, $215,000.

205 Belview Ave., Liang Y. Zhou and Mina Fan to Bryan Berrios Rios, $195,000.

22 Payne Place, John D. and Patricia A. Marko to Morgan Braun, $175,000.

1505 Ensign, Clint B. Leclair and Nur Ain Nadir to M&M Real Estate Partnership LLC, $677,000.

1308 Beacon Hill Court, Donald R. Meiners and Carmen Koelper, guardian to Demetrius Triplett, $172,500.

304 Bobwhite Way, Elaine O’Neil to Whitney Cyrulik, $295,000.

304 Stanhope Lane, Douglas Rutter to Jeffrey A. and Michelle A. Lynn, $190,000.

903 N. Linden St. #114, Brian K. and Angelea R. Karr to Justin Schultz, $126,700.

Parcel No. 14-32-280-012, John and Teresa Blakeney to Jairo Navarro and Irving J. Bravo, $5,000.

2017 Dream Drive, Elbert J. and Marsha L. Yates to Linda Zehr, $265,000.

211 Garden Road, Ryan and Krysten R. Tarter to Ryan M. and Lindsey R. Bradshaw, $235,000.

1303 N. Walnut St., Stanley G. Wing and Marjorie C. Weaver to Robert Charles and Maureen Morgan Bradley, $183,000.

1098 Ironwood CC Drive, Selby Vernon Proud to Aakash Vipulkumar Shah, $305,000.

818 W. College Ave., James E. Ivers III to Lauren L. Van Horn and Noel B. Wolf, $133,000.

816 Manchester Road, Cassandra and Gregory McCandless to Bryanna J. Tidmarsh, $165,000.

804 Dillon Drive, Davey L. and Alice Ann Jackson to Trevor Lehr and Jena Thacker, $185,000.

1200 Granite Way, Trunk Bay Construction Inc. to Keystone Homes Inc., $72,500.

106 Marie Way, Dennis W. and Margaret A. Watson to Andrew T. Tobin and Lydia M. Wilson, $252,000.

513 McKinley St., Jerry A. Henson to Eric W. and Heather Nelson, $140,000.

505 E. Summit St., Amy E. Wolfe to Brenna and Daniel R. Tripp, $196,500.

2355 Cascade Court, Pamela M. Good and Nancy J. Mariner to James Schmidt, $327,000.

1210 Ledgestone Drive, David and C. Diane Brent to Jason Rodeghero, $369,900.

903 Bull St., Tatiana Lynn Garcia and Emmanuel Virgen Rodriguez to Mahide Demirci, $210,500.

505 E. Poplar St., Cynthia H. Kerber to Thomas F. Fogelsong, $141,000.

Surrounding Townships

Allin

413 W. Main St., Stanford, Brandon Ciasnocha to Madison Leigh Oyer, $84,000.

Anchor

Arrowsmith

311 N. Walnut St., Hazel M. Baker to Hunter D. Foster, $45,000.



Cheney’s Grove

Parcel No. 25-27-300-015, Jarrod Boyle to Richard S. Hudson, $15,000.

414 W. Washington St., Saybrook, Shawn and Amy Hoffman to Ronald and Linda Burgess, $7,000.

Chenoa

301 N. Second Ave., Cheryl L. Stevens to Tim L. and Kathy S. Barlow, $31,000.

Danvers

601 E. Main St., Zachary and Stephanie Large to Kaitlin Thompson, $175,000.

Parcel No. 12-08-302-001, Brian A. Cash to Stephanie C. Kolb, $22,000.

2261 East Country Road 2150 North, Congerville, Corey L. and Jeannine D. Toepke to Sara and Nathaniel Craig, $610,000.

Dawson

11573 North 2400 East Road, Downs, Naomi L. Saxon and Georgia Louise Hicks to Mark O’Rourke, $50,000.

Empire

709 N. Mill St., LeRoy, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Ryan Sprague, $80,000.

109 W. Green St., LeRoy, Phillip Langston to Ellen Fishman, $125,000.



Gridley

112 W. Fourth St., James M. and Marilyn R. Tate to Seth A. Steidinger, $136,500.



Hudson

24591 Smith Drive, Phillip and Kristi L. Followell to Shane Curtis, $148,000.



Lexington

301 N. Elm St., Hilary L. Borge to Arlind and Amina Alimi, $130,000.

Martin

33180 East 1500 North Road, Colfax, Diana L. Stevens to Cassandra Greenwald, $175,000.

Money Creek

25422 Arrowhead Lane, Hudson, Carol A. Scholl to Thomas and Susan Deweert, $555,500.

Mount Hope

204 E. Morgan St., McLean, Evergreen FS Inc. and Mclean County Service Company to Paul and Jason Kieser, $45,000.



Old Town

10258 North 2400 East Road, Downs, Brian Shane Spencer to Philip Alan Morris and Courtney Sue Mumm, $580,000.

20516 East 1300 North Road, Shaip Gizhoski to Nicholas and Erin Baker, $250,000.



Randolph

406 N. Delane Drive, Heyworth, Jeffrey and April Hicklin to Nathan John and Danielle Nichole Lawler, $270,000.



Towanda

1025 Stags Leap Road, Keystone Homes, Inc. to Naresh Kumar Allada and Sri Vasvilalitha Amaravathy Alekya Seemakurty, $420,184.



White Oak

402 Travis Drive, Carlock, James and Ada L. Poston Fenton to Robert Jeromy Williams, $118,500.

8316 Stutzman Lane, Carlock, Ralph Thomas Wherry to Michael and Amy Adams, $337,000.