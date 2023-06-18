BLOOMINGTON — Although money sometimes has been tight over the years, all four law enforcement agencies serving Bloomington-Normal have instituted body camera use for their officers.

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, said body cameras lend themselves to true transparency by both helping to minimize the distrust of officers doing their jobs and holding accountable those who are not.

"After the Black Lives Matter protests, it became even more crystal clear the relevance of making sure law enforcement embraces the spirit of the true transparency," Campbell-Jackson said.

Although the body camera law outlines procedures for how footage should be used in officer complaints and legal proceedings, departments may define and document types of force differently. This lack of uniformity could prevent agencies from reporting or disciplining the use of force in the same way.

'Built into our policies'

Illinois was one of the first states to mandate the rollout of body cameras across all police agencies.

Under the Illinois Law Enforcement Officer-Worn Body Camera Act passed in 2015, all Illinois law enforcement agencies must implement a body camera program no later than Jan. 1, 2025.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said his department has had body cameras for eight years, and they have been a very good tool for officer accountability and demonstrations of how officers interact with the public.

Should an officer have a complaint filed against them, Simington said, a supervisor will review the video footage. This review process also occurs for any reported use of force.

"It's built into our policies here and a standard operating procedure to make sure we get it right every time," Simington said.

A professional standards division also investigates any complaint against a Bloomington officer, and once a decision is rendered, the filer has the opportunity to appeal.

Between 2017 and 2022, Bloomington police had 20 excessive force complaints and 16 racial profiling complaints. However, none of the officers named in complaints would face suspensions, layoffs or criminal prosecution, due in part to the review of body camera footage.

Brandt Parsley, public information officer for the Bloomington Police Department, said his department categorizes force in two ways: use of force and show of force.

Use of force may include an officer drawing their firearm at a suspect or using their Taser at a drive stun capacity, which is meant to cause pain but not incapacitate a target, Parsley said.

A show of force could be if an officer drew their weapon but kept it pointing at the ground.

All of these instances are recorded in BlueTeam, a digital platform used by more than 850 public safety agencies to catalog instances of force, complaints, vehicle accidents and pursuits.

Parsley says his department errs on the side of caution when reporting force, even if the occurrence is as minor as grabbing a suspect who pulled their arm away while getting cuffed.

"I log that as use of force because it required more effort than a normal arrest," Parsley said.

'Early warning system'

Although some area police departments have used body cameras for years, others took longer to secure the necessary funding to acquire them.

Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said his department had to wait until 2021 to secure the funding for body cameras and other related equipment.

Prior to that time, Woodruff said, his department always had a use of force form an officer had to fill out along with their report. However, one accountability strategy Woodruff said he wanted to unveil in the last year was an "early warning system" that could detect officers struggling to diffuse situations without force.

"Even if it's a lawful use of force, if somebody has a pattern of continually using force, then that still needs to be something that maybe we need to look at," Woodruff said. "So we have a software now that all of our uses of force (data) is put into that."

When an officer's well-being is neglected, mistakes when using force may become more likely, Woodruff said. And although the ISU police force tends to be more inclusive in reporting acts of force, other agencies might not document these incidents the same way.

"If you have an officer continually pointing their firearm at people but it's never documented, then you don't know you have an issue," Woodruff said. "So for those larger agencies, it's really important that they're tracking those things."

According to a 2021 body worn camera report from the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board, ISU police supervisors are authorized to review relevant recordings any time they are investigating alleged misconduct or reports of meritorious conduct, or whenever such recordings would be beneficial in reviewing an officer’s performance.

Normal Police Chief Stephen Petrilli said his department started testing use of body cameras in 2017 and went fully operational in 2019.

When an officer fills out a report documenting response to a suspect's resistance, a supervisor review is required. That usually includes analysis of footage from body cameras and dashcams.

"All of our reviews are done internally," Petrilli said. "A training and coaching component and, when needed, a disciplinary component are internal."

The Normal Police Department had eight racial profiling complaints and five excessive force complaints between 2017 and 2021. Petrilli said none of the officers named in these complaints faced disciplinary action.

The McLean County Sheriff's Office has had body cameras for the shortest amount of time between the four agencies covering Bloomington-Normal.

McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said cameras were implemented in November. Since then, the agency has made changes to the body camera review process that are in line with the state statute.

Lane said body camera video is reviewed after every use of force or when there is a formal complaint against an officer. Almost any instance where a weapon is drawn also is reviewed.

The McLean County Sheriff's Office had four racial profiling complaints and nine excessive force complaints between 2017 and 2022. None of these officers faced disciplinary action, according to data from the department.

