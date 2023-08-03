BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Chief Assessment Officer Timothy Jorczak announced Tuesday the McLean County Supervisor of Assessments will begin publishing assessed value changes and township equalization factors for 2023.

Taxpayers in certain townships should expect to receive a notice in the mail starting next week, with the remainder of the county being rolled out over the next few weeks. Providing the notices, effective for property taxes payable in 2024, is the first step of the tax cycle. Taxpayers have 30 days from the date of publication to file a complaint with the McLean County Board of Review.

The office will also be conducting public information sessions throughout the county to inform taxpayers about the notices and educate the public on the assessment process.

The first session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Living Well United Center, 209 W. Washington St., LeRoy. The second will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Lexington Community Center, 207 W. Main St., Lexington. Additional sessions may be announced once notices are mailed.

Taxpayers are invited to attend to learn how property values are developed, how and why the equalization process is done, how to file a complaint with the board, and what deductions may be available.

Representatives from the township offices and from the offices of County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil and County Clerk Kathy Michael will be on hand to help answer questions.

Photos: Inside 4 unique McLean County Airbnbs