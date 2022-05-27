McLean County officers trained to advance, neutralize threats, leaders say

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County law enforcement leaders say their training for active shooter situations like the one in Uvalde, Texas, would lead officers to advance toward a threat until it is neutralized.

That's not what happened in the Texas shooting, according to authorities there. Students trapped inside an elementary school classroom with a gunman on Tuesday repeatedly called 911 while nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, according to information released Friday. The commander at the scene believed that the 18-year-old gunman was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms and that children were no longer at risk, Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference.

"It was the wrong decision," he said. At least 19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting, which ended when U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the classroom door and killed the shooter about 90 minutes after he had entered the school, authorities said.

Officials with the McLean County Sheriff's Office and Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments spoke to The Pantagraph before the news conference and were not asked to comment specifically on the situation in Texas, about which information is still unfolding. Speaking generally, all said that their agencies periodically train with different tactics and scenarios, and the departments also partnered for joint active shooter training at least once a year before the COVID-19 pandemic paused those bigger exercises.

“When you sign up to be a police officer, yes you want to help the community and you look forward to meeting new people and all that stuff, but the thing is when you sign up, that is what you sign up for,” said Bloomington public information officer Brandt Parsley. “When you have a loss of human life and there’s no one else coming to help, it’s the police or nobody, and for me, you have to go in there and neutralize the threat.”

Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said officers use different tactics to neutralize a threat, depending on the situation. Information from dispatchers or suspects themselves can help officers determine how to proceed. An important part of active shooting training is identifying the threat, he said.

“If it’s an active threat, with somebody that is actively shooting and injuring other people, officers are taught to move towards the threat and ultimately take action if they need to,” Petrilli said.

ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said he and his officers undergo simulation training monthly for different use-of-force situations, including school shooter scenarios. Officers use decommissioned firearms outfitted with a laser and CO2 cartridges to mimic to the same physical and audio effect of firing their service weapons.

“It’s to make it as realistic as possible to help officers respond better in any type of situation,” Woodruff said. “The whole idea for a lot of training is to help with muscle memory so you can think quickly and have more of a response.”

They also hold tabletop drills, which are more like meetings to discuss emergency situations with other campus stakeholders and review actions they would take in different situations, testing their emergency plans in an informal environment and clarifying the roles and responsibilities of each member, Woodruff said.

McLean County sheriff’s Lt. Jon Albee said deputies, including those who work as school resource officers, are trained in A.L.I.C.E. (alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate) response, a training program that gives officers and citizens guidelines when encountering an aggressive intruder or active shooter.

In any active shooter situation, deputies are trained to respond immediately and advance toward the threat until it is neutralized, he said.

Local agencies have, unfortunately, had occasion to use their cooperative training for such scenarios.

All four agencies and the Illinois State Police responded in September 2012, when a 14-year-old Normal Community High School student brought a loaded handgun to school and fired multiple shots into the ceiling. Officers flooded the scene and detained the student, who had been disarmed by a teacher.

“That’s another thing to train for, these interagency agreements and ability to operate together, because it might not be a brown deputy uniform that shows up with you. It might another agency, and then the two of you are the only ones there,” Albee said. “You’re still going in.”

Albee said deputies also have quarterly firearms training to meet annual qualifications and are trained by their in-house master firearms instructor, who travels to smaller law enforcement agencies in the area to provide training.

Parsley, with the Bloomington police, said officers can sign up throughout the year for active shooting classes that are approved by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. They also engage in more personal scenarios using Simunition, a form of non-lethal training ammunition that involves firing a hollow plastic bullet at a lower speed; it can mark people with paint, similar to paintballs.

“You get firsthand feedback whether or not you did the appropriate action, so if you mess up and you don’t go to the suspect or you take the wrong path or you’re not fully focused on the places that you should be, there’s a real potential that you can get shot,” Parsley said.

An officer who gets shot with Simunition won't be seriously hurt, he said, but the plastic bullets do leave welts and bruises behind. "It’s good for training because it reinforces better decision-making skills," he said.

Normal officers employ certain methods for tactical training at the gun range, such as raising an officer's heart rate to put his or her body under stress, Petrilli said. That helps officers know what it feels like to operate under that type of physical pressure and learn to manage the stress.

Officers were confronted with an active shooter Aug. 30 at the Landings Estates mobile home park in Normal, where 66-year-old Ronald J. Reiner shot five people, killing two. In that incident, three Normal officers arrived on scene and approached Reiner, who fired on them; they returned fire, and Reiner was killed at the scene. Body camera footage of the incident was released in September, and State's Attorney Don Knapp said the responding officers were heroes who had saved lives.

In that situation, Petrilli said, dispatchers were able to relay information about the area and situation to the responding officers, who immediately advanced on Reiner.

“You can only imagine having to go to a call like this and you’re getting calls of shots fired. You have to have a mechanism to cope with the stress and to make sure that when you get on the scene you’re in the right frame of mind,” Petrilli said.

Dealing with different stress-inducing factors can come from active shooter situations but being able to make better decisions and being engaged is what needs to be done, Petrilli said.

After tragedies like the Texas shooting, he said, law enforcement agencies have an opportunity to debrief and learn from the response.

“We’re always in that growth mindset, looking to get better and ultimately provide a better service and make our community safer,” he said. “We trained for these types of situations and we hope that they never manifest themselves … but everybody receives training in this discipline and we just hope that we never have to use that.”

The Associated Press contributed.

