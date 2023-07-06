NORMAL — A local woman blew out her 106th set of birthday candles Wednesday during a celebration at the McLean County Nursing Home.

Annabelle Kerrigan, seen sporting a shiny rainbow tiara and pink “birthday girl” sash during the festivities with her friends, family and fellow nursing home residents, was born July 5, 1917.

Kerrigan grew up on a family farm near Merna and moved to Bloomington in sixth grade. She has served as a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a longtime employee at the Sears and Roland’s department stores, Kerrigan’s close friend Susan Dailey said.

“She said she could do more work than two grown men put together,” Dailey said, “and oftentimes she’d throw the boxes down to them and tell them to ‘get to work, you’re falling behind.’”

Kerrigan has maintained her strength in her more than 10 decades of life, said Chelsey Bonnell, activities director at the nursing home.

“She’ll wheel herself all the way down to her room, she keeps going,” Bonnell said. “You would never think she’s 106 by the way she acts.”

Kerrigan lived in her own house until October, when she moved into the nursing home. Since then, Director of Nursing Kimberly Bolster has noticed that Kerrigan is “always willing” to participate in activities and community outings, including bingo, picnics and “table tennis” played with balloons and pool noodles.

“She outplays everybody … and she likes to encourage [other] people to ‘come on,'" Bolster said.

Kerrigan especially enjoys trips to the Imperial Buffet in Normal with her son's half brother Terry, his wife Alice, and Dailey, all of whom were present at Wednesday's party. While Dailey said Kerrigan “eats everything American” and “doesn’t touch the Chinese [food] at all,” she chose to celebrate her 105th birthday at the restaurant last year, Dailey said.

Dailey has regularly taken Kerrigan out to breakfast, lunch and dinner multiple times each week, in addition to attending every one of her doctor's appointments and driving her to church, Dailey said. The two friends “hit it off” 25 years ago.

“She’s got an interesting, very dry sense of humor, but [that’s] something that I identify with,” Dailey said. “And she’s got a heart of gold, she really does.”

Dailey and Donna Williams, another close friend who met Kerrigan at St. Mary’s, recall hearing “amazing stories” of Kerrigan reading books to “every child that she’s ever known” and creating photo albums from her travels with “postcards from everywhere.”

But despite Kerrigan’s many fascinating life tales, Dailey loves to share “classic” comical anecdotes, such as her friend saving a half-eaten bag of chips and having them delivered to Father Greg Nelson, she said.

“There’s a lot more to her [too],” Dailey said. “I try to remember, but I don’t remember all the stories.”

Williams and fellow members of St. Mary’s parish describe Kerrigan as a generous, “down-to-earth and matter-of-fact” woman who has consistently devoted her time to working or attending events at the church or school, from Mexican food meals to soup kitchens.

“She just is a kind, giving person, but she knows what she wants,” Dailey said. “And I respect that.”

When it came to celebrating her birthday with sweets, Kerrigan was certain what she wanted this week — vanilla cake with a cup of fruit. But when asked what gifts she wished for, Kerrigan said, “whatever I get.”

Bolster, who provides one-on-one care for each resident at the nursing home, said Kerrigan’s unique character, personality and interactions with others are “inspirational."

"If I’m having a down day, I can go to Annabelle," Bolster added.

“She reminds me to be self-assured, and [that] you are appreciated," she continued. “She doesn’t care, she just wants to love. That’s the stuff right there."

