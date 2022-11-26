McLean County nonprofit sees path toward affordable housing

BLOOMINGTON — A local nonprofit hopes it has a helpful approach to bring affordable housing to the area: rent out properties itself at lower-than-market rates.

Thrive Housing, formed in August 2021, is looking for its first property, founder Lora Passetti said. The group hopes to find properties through estate donations or people willing to sell properties for below-market rates. The nonprofit would then rent out those units at affordable rates or work with other community nonprofits to house their clients.

The volunteers who run the nonprofit are not picky about what the first property would be like.

“We feel that whatever property we can get at the right price, or donated to us, has a use,” Passetti said. “(…) We can work with whatever we’re given, wherever it is.”

A Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council report from earlier this year said the county is down about 4,300 housing units from what the area needs. The McLean County Regional Housing Initiative’s Annual Report estimates there are just short of 3,000 units in the area with vouchers or income restrictions.

A Pantagraph series earlier this fall explored the impacts of the mismatched supply and demand for housing in the area.

Dorothy Davis is on the board of Thrive Housing. Like Passetti, she works in social services and has seen how people can have difficulty finding housing.

"When people mess up their credit, it's hard to get a place to live," she said.

With rising rents and limited supply, even people with steady, relatively well-paying jobs can have difficulty finding a place to live, Davis said.

Thrive wants to create the housing in a responsible way, though, including a focus on not gentrifying areas. With that in mind, the group does plan to have income limits, though those might vary by property, Passetti said. It may also consider ways to help families renting single family homes move toward homeownership instead.

Passetti hopes the nonprofit can also provide housing for people with non-income-related barriers, such as criminal convictions or poor credit. The main thing they will be looking at when renting out units will be landlord history and recommendations, she said. If people have made an effort to pay their rent, and worked with the landlord if they knew they could not pay for the full month, that is a good sign.

Rents will not be above 30% of the tenant’s gross income, she said. Being a nonprofit, the only goal for the rent is to cover expenses like maintenance and taxes.

“We’re not looking for the same kind of cash flow that another landlord might live off of,” Passetti said.

Based on area median incomes and median rents, the group estimates around one-quarter of people in McLean County cannot afford a place to live without paying more than 30% of their income.

Passetti is a private landlord herself, giving her some insight to that side of the business. Her day job in the nonprofit social sector and helped inspire her to start Thrive Housing, as she regularly saw people paying unsustainable amounts for rent or unable to find places to live that helped them stay sober.

Davis and Passetti hope the group will be able to obtain at least one property a year.

"I'm really excited about it because we need more housing, obviously," Davis said.

Nationwide, there are some developers who operate as nonprofits and focus on providing affordable housing. Some of the organizations focus on specific areas or on senior housing. The idea has been picked up by some Chicago nonprofits, including some that focus on serving the homeless population.

Other nonprofits help developers use the Low Income Housing Tax Credit to create affordable housing, which also is one of the most common methods used in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Passetti has been following the work of the United Way's Housing Coalition, as well as talking with other landlords, municipal officials and nonprofits.

“It’s been very much a collaboration,” Passetti said.

That is something that sets Bloomington-Normal apart, Davis said.

"The social service agencies and not-for-profits work together," she said.

The group is accepting donations of real estate and money as it gets going. Passetti said the best way to get in contact is through the Thrive Housing Facebook page. The group also has an Amazon Smile page.