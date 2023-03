BLOOMINGTON — Local families are invited to the McLean County Museum of History on Saturday for a family event hosted by Autism McLean.

The Autism Friendly Community Celebration begins at 3 p.m. April 1, with giveaways, activity booths from local organizations and snacks. Museum exhibits will be open during the two-hour event, which will culminate in a group celebration photo in the museum's rotunda.

The museum will also be lit up with a rainbow each evening from March 31 to April 2 to celebrate the beginning of Autism Awareness Month and the diversity of individuals on the autism spectrum.

For more information, visit autismmclean.org, email info@autismmclean.org or contact Autism McLean President Jacquie Mace at 309-661-9440.

Photos: Marcfirst Disability Pride Parade marches through downtown Bloomington