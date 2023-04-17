BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will be closed on Thursday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The closure is for a staff development day.
The museum will re-open at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 21.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
