BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will announce the six recipients of its 2023 History Makers Award at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, in the courtroom of the museum, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Those who are unable to attend this news conference can view a livestream at youtube.com/@mchistorymuseum.
he annual History Makers Gala will recognize these residents whose outstanding, lifelong contributions of time and talents have helped make McLean County a better place to live. The gala dinner will feature live entertainment and celebrate the honorees and their service to the community.
This year's gala will be held Wednesday, June 21, in the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets for the event will go on sale in April. Reservations can be made by calling the museum at 309-827-0428 or online at mchistory.org. Tickets are $100 for the general public and $75 for museum members. Table sponsorships are $1,500 for a table of eight and $750 for a half table. Proceeds from the event will support the museum's educational programs.