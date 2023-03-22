BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will announce the six recipients of its 2023 History Makers Award at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, in the courtroom of the museum, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Those who are unable to attend this news conference can view a livestream at youtube.com/@mchistorymuseum.

he annual History Makers Gala will recognize these residents whose outstanding, lifelong contributions of time and talents have helped make McLean County a better place to live. The gala dinner will feature live entertainment and celebrate the honorees and their service to the community.

This year's gala will be held Wednesday, June 21, in the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in April. Reservations can be made by calling the museum at 309-827-0428 or online at mchistory.org. Tickets are $100 for the general public and $75 for museum members. Table sponsorships are $1,500 for a table of eight and $750 for a half table. Proceeds from the event will support the museum's educational programs.

For more information, contact nporter@mchistory.org or 309-827-0428.

Check out all the fun from the History Makers Gala Sandeepa Sangras, Shree and Phani Aytam with honorees Dee Frautschi and Al Bedell Honorees Myra and George Gordon Julie Emig, McLean County Museum of History Executive Director 2021 Honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer 2021 honoree Robert Sutherland, Beverly Bell, George and Myra Gordon 2021 Honoree Barbara Stuart, John Freese Duane and Carolyn Yockey Janet Hood, Joshua Crockett, Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Carl Teichman, IWU President Georgia Nugent, Andy and Kathy Shirk Takesha Stokes, Chemberly Cummings Sandra Harmon, Kathi Davis Kevin and Shelleigh Birlingmair Mary and Hank Campbell Larry and Marlene Dietz Meghan Allen, Stacie Killian Sonja Reece, Paul Harmon, Honorees Al Bedell and Dee Frautschi Pat Grogg, Kaye Andrews Pag Grogg, Jerry Ringer, Kaye Andrews ISU Trustees Bob Dobski and Dr. Kathy Bohn with Dr. Tom Nielsen, Susan and Stephen Kern Michelle Pazar, Allison Petty Dee Frautschi with her nominator Phani Aytam Jeff Payne, Julie Dobski Art and Camille Taylor Karen and Tony DeAngelis Mike and Connie O’Grady Jan and John Wohlwend Kris Williams, Beth Whisman Carolyn Yockey, Joan Vanden Eynden Nayoka Griffis, Sonya Mau Judy Buchanan, Marilyn Freese Pam and Herb Eaton Former Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner with wife Melinda Dan Adams, Adam Morris Dionne Blake, Christina Rogers Jeff and Julie Payne Illinois Voices Theatre actors Cristen Monson, Jennifer Rusk Illinois Voices Theatre actors Bob Mangialardi, Cristen Monson, Jennier Rusk, Vicky Snyder Honoree Dee Frautschi Honoree Al Bedell Honoree Myra Gordon Honoree George Gordon, Tari Renner Julie Emig, Allison Petty Larry Dietz, Brian Wipperman Myra Gordon Dee Frautschi, George Gordon George and Myra Gordon, Michael Brown Dee Frautschi, Al Bedell, Jeanne Morris Karen DeAngelis, Bob and Julie Dobski Paul Scharnett, Marlene Dietz Pam Eaton, Karen DeAngelis, Julie Dobski, Marlene Dietz, Bob Dobski Phani Aytam, Dee Frautschi, Al Bedell, Paul Harmon