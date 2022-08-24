McLean County Museum of History reopens Monday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will reopen Monday following a temporary closure due to COVID-19 and staffing shortages, the museum announced Wednesday.

The museum had been closed since Aug. 16 to "ensure our staff is healthy and our building sanitized," a news release explained.

While the museum itself will remain closed until Monday, the Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center & Gift Shop on the first floor, including the restrooms, will be open during the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact Museum Executive Director Julie Emig at 309-827-0428 or email at jemig@mchistory.org