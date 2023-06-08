BLOOMINGTON — On June 21, the McLean County Museum of History will hold a gala for this year's History Makers, recognizing individuals in the community for their contributions to bettering McLean County.

History Makers are nominated every year. And, according to the museum's website, there is no need for the nominees to be public figures.

However, they must "have a significant story to tell: perhaps it is one of service to their country and community; maybe it is a successful career, whether in a trade, business, profession or social service; or maybe their family together has left a lasting legacy for McLean County," the website reads.

The gala features a dinner as well as "live dramatizations celebrating the lives and legacies of History Makers." Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6:15 p.m. in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University.

Tickets are available until Friday at the museum, 200 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, or by phone at 309-827-0428.

Tickets also are available at mchistory.org/participate/history-makers-gala.

Here are this year's honorees in alphabetical order:

Dotti Bushnell

Bushnell, of Bloomington, owned and operated The Garlic Press in uptown Normal for several decades before handing it off to her daughter, Sarah McManus, and Pam Locsin.

She said the honor was "kind of flabbergasting at first, because I'm not that public of a person."

Bushnell said the store, a long-standing pillar of uptown, was primarily a kitchen store.

Bushnell bought the store in 1976, when Bushnell said TV chefs like Julia Child and "all that kind of thing was bubbling up. It was just the time."

She equated The Garlic Press to a hardware store with regular product demonstrations.

"I can't imagine having a store where you put things on the shelf and just sat there and waited," she said.

Hank and Mary Campbell

The Campbells, of Normal, were nominated because of their work with individuals in marginalized or vulnerable communities.

The two are both retired from Illinois State University.

Mary Campbell said they are hesitant to step into the spotlight, but "I know we have to act as role models."

Hank Campbell has been active with Habitat for Humanity for decades, building nearly 40 houses that he can remember.

Since moving to McLean County in 1976, Mary Campbell has advocated for equitable treatment and economic opportunities for formerly incarcerated women and those in vulnerable situations.

"I'd say that a lot of the reason that we get a lot of things done is because there are a lot of really good people out there who, if you just give them a reason ... they'll step up and help," she said.

Guy Fraker

A retired lawyer, Fraker was nominated for his work with the Looking for Lincoln project as well as his efforts in conservation.

"It's a big deal," Fraker said of the award. "I don't want to sound immodest. When I say that, it's the honor that's the great thing. Whether I deserve it or not, that's another issue entirely."

Fraker said he was the first chairman of the "action arm of the Abraham Lincoln Heritage Area," Looking for Lincoln. He said they were responsible for laying the groundwork for the markers and placards around Central Illinois that detail Lincoln's relationship to specific areas.

But he said his work in conservation, at the ParkLands Foundation and Nature Conservancy, were much more important.

"It's sort of God's work, to preserve His creation," Fraker said.

Charles and Willie Halbert

The Halberts, of Bloomington, are being honored for their work fighting for civil and human rights, as well as social activism in forming Bloomington-Normal Not In Our Town.

Willie Halbert said the nomination to History Maker is not just their honor.

"Everyone that has congratulated us, my response has always been, 'You are a part of that story.' We couldn't do or be the people we are if we didn't have the support of people in the community," she said.

The Halberts have been active in McLean County's social justice and civil rights struggles for decades, organizing nonviolent protests and marches as well as working with the local NAACP chapter, not to mention both of them holding various positions of civic engagement.

"When you see wrong, you have to do something. You have to do something," Willie Halbert said.

"When you take a stand, you don't do it for the recognition. You do it because that's what you believe in," she said.

To read more about this year's History Makers, visit mchistory.org/participate/history-makers-gala.

