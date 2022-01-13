McLean County Museum of History offers free admission for MLK Day

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will offer free admission to guests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The museum has also been offering free admission every Tuesday as part of its vision to be an essential element in the cultural and educational fabric of the region by removing barriers for visitors. The MLK Day offering is an extension of that initiative.

"Students and children 12 and under already enjoy free admission to the museum anytime. The free admission days removes barriers for adults, with families in mind. As a school holiday we want to also encourage parents to come out with their kids and reflect," said Jeff Woodard, the museum's director of marketing and community relations.

The museum will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 15, for a board and staff retreat.

The museum is at 200 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington. Visit mchistory.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.