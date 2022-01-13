 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

McLean County Museum of History offers free admission for MLK Day

  • 0

The McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St. in Bloomington, is a treasure trove of local history, from agriculture and civil rights to life at home and on the job. Here are a few things that caught our attention at the museum.

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will offer free admission to guests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The museum has also been offering free admission every Tuesday as part of its vision to be an essential element in the cultural and educational fabric of the region by removing barriers for visitors. The MLK Day offering is an extension of that initiative. 

"Students and children 12 and under already enjoy free admission to the museum anytime. The free admission days removes barriers for adults, with families in mind. As a school holiday we want to also encourage parents to come out with their kids and reflect," said Jeff Woodard, the museum's director of marketing and community relations. 

Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaways in Normal, Farmer City

The museum will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 15, for a board and staff retreat.

The museum is at 200 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington. Visit mchistory.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A new ‘white gold’ rush in California’s ‘Lithium Valley’ could power 6 million electric cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News