McLean County Museum of History offering free admission Monday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will offer free admission in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 21.

The museum will have self-guided, voting-inspired, family-friendly activities throughout the day.

The museum also has records of all the presidents who have passed through McLean County or have called Illinois home in the Stevens-Ives Research Library on the second floor.

Email hjohnson@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

