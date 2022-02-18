McLean County Museum of History offering free admission Monday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will offer free admission in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 21.
The museum will have self-guided, voting-inspired, family-friendly activities throughout the day.
The museum also has records of all the presidents who have passed through McLean County or have called Illinois home in the Stevens-Ives Research Library on the second floor.
Email hjohnson@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428 for more information.
