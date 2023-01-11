McLean County Museum of History offering free admission for MLK Day

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will offer free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The free admission comes as part of the McLean County Historical Society's mission to be an essential element in the cultural and education fabric of the museum, a news release explained. The museum seeks to remove barriers to visitors by offering free admission every Tuesday, and this latest offering is an extension of that effort.

Those who plan to attend can visit the museum's "Challenges, Choices & Change" exhibit, a 5,000-square-foot space in four galleries that explores the experience of living, working, farming and creating community in McLean County. The exhibit tells the diverse stories of past generations as well as new and growing communities, providing opportunities for public reflection on the heritage of hopes, triumphs and failures.

"The free admission days remove barriers for adults, with families in mind," said Jeff Woodard, director of marketing and community relations at the museum. "As a school holiday, we want to also encourage parents to come out with their kids and reflect."

Students and children ages 12 and younger always receive free admission to the museum.

Contact 309-827-0428 or visit mchistory.org for more information.

