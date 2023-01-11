 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

McLean County Museum of History offering free admission for MLK Day

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will offer free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The free admission comes as part of the McLean County Historical Society's mission to be an essential element in the cultural and education fabric of the museum, a news release explained. The museum seeks to remove barriers to visitors by offering free admission every Tuesday, and this latest offering is an extension of that effort.

Those who plan to attend can visit the museum's "Challenges, Choices & Change" exhibit, a 5,000-square-foot space in four galleries that explores the experience of living, working, farming and creating community in McLean County. The exhibit tells the diverse stories of past generations as well as new and growing communities, providing opportunities for public reflection on the heritage of hopes, triumphs and failures.

January jams: Destihl kicks off concert series, pianist headed to Jazz Upfront

"The free admission days remove barriers for adults, with families in mind," said Jeff Woodard, director of marketing and community relations at the museum. "As a school holiday, we want to also encourage parents to come out with their kids and reflect."

Students and children ages 12 and younger always receive free admission to the museum. 

Contact 309-827-0428 or visit mchistory.org for more information. 

Officials from the McLean County Museum of History celebrated the rejuvenation of the World War II memorial in downtown Bloomington. Saturday's ceremony came 25 years after the memorial was first dedicated.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News