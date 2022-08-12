McLean County Museum of History earns second award for 'Breaking Bread' series

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History has once again gained recognition for a 10-part online program chronicling the shared experiences of local migrant communities.

In July, Hannah Johnson, former director of youth and family education at the museum, attended the Association of Midwest Museums' annual conference in Milwaukee to accept the Best Practices 2022 Award on behalf of over 20 contributors to the "Breaking Bread in McLean County" series.

This series shares stories of communities from the Kickapoo Nation to Congolese Americans focusing on subjects such as food, family, tradition and trauma. In April, the museum also won an award for Superior Achievement in Community Partnerships from the Illinois Association for Museums in recognition of the series.

The American Alliance of Museums said the Best Practices Award recognizes museums and cultural organizations whose innovative projects or community partnerships and collaborations have pushed beyond the status quo and led to the advancement of best museum practices or the establishment of new practices at their institutions in order to better fulfill their missions.

"Breaking Bread" is a partner program of the McLean County Museum of History, BN Welcoming, Design Streak at Illinois State University and Heartland Community College.

Program facilitators will be making two presentations in October about the making of "Breaking Bread."

The first will be from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 6 at the 24th annual Conference on Illinois History in Springfield.

The second will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for ISU Senior Professionals. Registration information is on the "Senior Professionals" page of the university's website.

The entire series is available on the McLean County Museum of History's YouTube channel.