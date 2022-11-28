McLean County Museum of History earns reaccreditation

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History once again received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, an honor given to roughly 3.3% of museums in the nation.

Accreditation recognizes museums for their commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued improvements.

Norris Porter, acting executive director of the McLean County Museum of History, said the museum is grateful for the leadership of director Julie Emig and thankful for the community, partners and elected officials who contributed to the accreditation process.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by AAM as a museum of excellence," Porter said. "This accreditation acknowledges the excellence of our staff, whose tireless efforts ensure that the museum's exhibitions, programs, outreach and communications give voice to the diverse stories of the people of McLean County."

To receive accreditation, a museum must conduct a year of self-study and undergo a site visit from a team of peer reviewers. These reports are evaluated by the AAM's Accreditation Commission, an independent body of museum professionals, to determine whether accreditation is earned.