BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History wants people to explore Bloomington-Normal's relationship with civil rights and social justice through a redesigned Social Justice Walking Tour.

The tour, which first began in the 1990s to "reflect how 19th and 20th century Bloomington dealt with issues in human rights," has a new website and a self-guided nature, thanks to a partnership with Business Builders Marketing of Bloomington. The project also was supported by grants from the Illinois Humanities Council and Healing Illinois.

Guided tours, when available, will be led by the museum's librarian, Bill Kemp, and Mike Matejka, co-chair of Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal.

Guided tours visit 15 sites in downtown Bloomington, covering about two miles and lasting around two hours, said Micaela Harris, communications director for the museum.

The website, though, Harris said, allows users to walk the tour at their own pace or even tour from the comfort of their own home.

'Amazing historical significance'

Business Builders President Jennifer McCarron said the walking tour website was part of the company's annual pro bono work for nonprofits. It was originally going to be a print project, but once they saw the amount of information available, they decided that was not sufficient — so they decided to build a website.

"Everywhere that you go, and everything that you look at, something was here ... that has some kind of crazy, amazing, historical significance," McCarron said.

McCarron, a self-proclaimed Bloomington "townie," said the tour covers historical civil rights events and figures that people do not often associate with Bloomington-Normal.

"What this (website) does is really underlying all of that history, and will give you an address or a point or a building and say, 'Hey, right here, there was this amazing guy that came in and did this,'" she said.

TAKE THE TOUR Find the self-guided Social Justice Walking Tour at blono-social-justice-tour.org.

Kemp said there is a diverse range of historical events and figures on the tour.

"Obviously, Mr. (Abraham) Lincoln does make an appearance," Kemp said. "Everyone tires of Lincoln, understandably."

Kemp said Lincoln's rise is "an incredible story. But, take Lincoln out of the picture, and there's a lot of other wonderful stories. You can tell labor history, the struggle for women's right to vote, suffrage. We tell that story (and) immigration, and the struggles of immigrants and the success of immigrants."

Kemp said the tour takes "a deep dive into Black history." He said the museum has a collection called the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, which is "one of the finest collections telling the story of a Black community in a small city you're going to find in the Midwest."

Movers and shakers

Kemp said the tour tells significant stories from various marginalized groups.

"People are always surprised that Bloomington-Normal, since the Civil War period, has had a small but vibrant Jewish community, primarily, at least, in the 19th and 20th centuries ... A fine example of that would be Sigmund Livingston," Kemp said.

Kemp said Livingston was born in Germany, but his family moved to Bloomington. Livingston's father owned a department store in downtown Bloomington, and Livingston earned a law degree from Illinois Wesleyan University.

After practicing law in the Livingston building at 102 W. Washington St. in Bloomington, Livingston moved to Chicago and formed the Anti-Defamation League in 1913.

GUIDED TOUR Visit blono-social-justice-tour.org or join the museum for a free guided tour of downtown Bloomington's historical sites with Mike Matejka and Bill Kemp at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1. To register, visit https://forms.gle/gKrPctGvVVhrChfs7.

Matejka, who's also a museum board member and lifelong labor activist, said Bloomington-Normal's worker-organization efforts are still felt today.

"Beginning in 1867, a rail transit system developed in the community. By the 1890s, it was electrified ... and 26 miles of track throughout Bloomington and Normal, bringing the community together," Matejka said.

In 1917, trolley car workers decided to organize and negotiate better pay and hours, Matejka said. They met in secret on April 28 of that year to join "the Amalgamated Association of Street and Electric Railway Men and Motorcoach Employees of the United States and Canada," he said.

"The next day, they're all fired," Matejka said.

He said the back-and-forth that happened next involved a workers' strike, strike breakers, injunctions against assembly, riots against street cars, storming the power company and, finally, the National Guard posting men and machine guns at the courthouse and power company.

The streetcars and the power company were owned by a U.S. Congressman at the time, William McKinley, "not the president," Matejka said.

Then, he said, "the railroad workers at the Chicago-Alton Railroad shops on the west side, which was the largest employer in town at the time — they laid down their tools at noon.

"And they marched downtown and said, 'This has got to be settled.'"

Speaking via telegram to McKinley in Washington D.C., a deal was finally reached.

"Congressman McKinley sends back, 'I recognize the right of men to organize.'"

The union later changed names, eventually landing on Amalgamated Transit Union, Matejka said.

"Our Connect Transit drivers are still members of (that union,) Amalgamated Transit Union Local 752," he said.

