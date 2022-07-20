McLean County Museum of History closing Saturday afternoon through Monday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History and its visitors center will be temporarily closed starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, following the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market.
The museum will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 26. The scheduled closing will allow the museum to perform routine maintenance work and cleaning in the public areas of the building.
Contact marketing@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428 for more information.
Check out all the fun from the History Makers Gala
Sandeepa Sangras, Shree and Phani Aytam with honorees Dee Frautschi and Al Bedell
Honorees Myra and George Gordon
Julie Emig, McLean County Museum of History Executive Director
2021 Honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer
2021 honoree Robert Sutherland, Beverly Bell, George and Myra Gordon
2021 Honoree Barbara Stuart, John Freese
Janet Hood, Joshua Crockett, Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Carl Teichman, IWU President Georgia Nugent, Andy and Kathy Shirk
Takesha Stokes, Chemberly Cummings
Sandra Harmon, Kathi Davis
Kevin and Shelleigh Birlingmair
Meghan Allen, Stacie Killian
Sonja Reece, Paul Harmon, Honorees Al Bedell and Dee Frautschi
Pag Grogg, Jerry Ringer, Kaye Andrews
ISU Trustees Bob Dobski and Dr. Kathy Bohn with Dr. Tom Nielsen, Susan and Stephen Kern
Michelle Pazar, Allison Petty
Dee Frautschi with her nominator Phani Aytam
Kris Williams, Beth Whisman
Carolyn Yockey, Joan Vanden Eynden
Nayoka Griffis, Sonya Mau
Judy Buchanan, Marilyn Freese
Former Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner with wife Melinda
Dionne Blake, Christina Rogers
Illinois Voices Theatre actors Cristen Monson, Jennifer Rusk
Illinois Voices Theatre actors Bob Mangialardi, Cristen Monson, Jennier Rusk, Vicky Snyder
Honoree George Gordon, Tari Renner
Julie Emig, Allison Petty
Larry Dietz, Brian Wipperman
Dee Frautschi, George Gordon
George and Myra Gordon, Michael Brown
Dee Frautschi, Al Bedell, Jeanne Morris
Karen DeAngelis, Bob and Julie Dobski
Paul Scharnett, Marlene Dietz
Pam Eaton, Karen DeAngelis, Julie Dobski, Marlene Dietz, Bob Dobski
Phani Aytam, Dee Frautschi, Al Bedell, Paul Harmon
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
