McLean County Museum of History closing Saturday afternoon through Monday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History and its visitors center will be temporarily closed starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, following the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market.

The museum will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 26. The scheduled closing will allow the museum to perform routine maintenance work and cleaning in the public areas of the building. 

Contact marketing@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428 for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

