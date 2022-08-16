 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

McLean County Museum of History closed until further notice

  • 0
  • Clay Jackson

The clocktower dome at the museum has always been at the center of the county and downtown Bloomington with a rotunda rising over 100 feet from the center and an allegorical painting representing peace and prosperity but it is off limits for most people.

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington will be closed until further notice. 

Jeff Woodard, marketing and community relations director at the museum, said at least three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. 

"We are concerned about risks to the public and volunteers," Woodard said. "Out of caution we will be closed to the public only until further notice."

Museum hours are generally 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with Tuesdays staying open until 8 p.m.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

General Assignment Reporter

Mid-thirties intern at the Pantagraph in Bloomington, IL. US Navy veteran.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US abortion rights: Florida clinics overwhelmed by patients from other states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News