McLean County Museum of History closed today

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History is closed Thursday for a staff training event, according to a news release from the museum.
The museum will reopen for regular hours on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photos: McLean County Museum of History
Tax Day Tea Party - April 2010
Tax Day Tea Party - April 2010
Downtown Farmers Market - May 2010
Latinos United for Change - May 2012
Veterans Day - November 2012
Christmas - December 1936
Memorial Service for the Unborn - Jan. 14, 2014
Hanging with Abe - June 2014
Racial justice demonstration - August 2014
Downtown Walk Around - April 2015
Take Back the Night - April 2015
Route 66 memories - July 2015
Veterans Day - November 2015
Interfaith rally - December 2015
Interfaith rally - December 2015
May Day - May 2016
Stations of the Cross - April 2017
042617-blm-loc-takeback2
Domestic violence awareness rally- October 2017
Veterans Day - November 2017
Anti-abortion demonstration - January 2018
March for Our Lives - March 2018
Stand Up With Me Domestic Violence Awareness Rally - October 2018
Presidents' Day - February 2019
Domestic violence awareness rally - October 2019
Memorial Service for the Unborn - January 2020
Forward Into Light - August 2020
Pork Chop Day - June 2011
war protest
Abortion rights protest - May 2022
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
