McLean County Museum of History awarded for 'Breaking Bread' series

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History won an award for Superior Achievement in Community Partnerships from the Illinois Association for Museums in recognition of its series, "Breaking Bread in McLean County."
The 10-part online program highlighted the shared and disparate experiences of local migrant communities from the Kickapoo to Congolese Americans, emphasizing shared elements, including food, family, tradition, trauma and exchange, to promote a deeper understanding of the ways McLean County has treated its past and present im/migrant communities, according to a news release.
During the series, participants engaged in monthly multimedia presentations over Zoom with community experts. Each of the 10 programs combined live and recorded lectures, discussions/interviews, musical performances, cooking demonstrations and more.
Online attendees were also given access to recipes personal to the presenters and featured in each of the programs. A possible extension of the program will be an annotated cookbook inspired by the recipes that were shared throughout the series.
The online series can be accessed for free on the museum's
YouTube channel.
15 urban legends of McLean County
Williams Hall was once home to ISU's library, and the building is supposedly haunted by the school's first librarian, Angeline Vernon "Ange" Milner.
She was decidedly not the inspiration for the opening scene in the 1982 blockbuster motion picture comedy “Ghostbusters.”
For The Pantagraph
There are no coal mine tunnels under downtown Bloomington. The tunnels of the McLean County Coal Co., operating from 1867 to the late 1920s, generally run west of Morris Ave. between Washington and Market streets on the city’s west side.
There was a steam tunnel built in 1903 that went from the McLean County Courthouse (now the Museum) to the middle of Center Street, where it met up with a network of other steam tunnels.
These were not intended for people to walk in, other than the workers that maintained them.
McLean County Museum of History
Cook Hall on the ISU quad, popularly known as “The Castle,” is
—University of Illinois, Southern Illinois Carbondale, Eastern Illinois, and Northern Illinois are the other four. one of five “Altgeld’s castles” at Illinois universities
They were constructed in the Gothic Revival style and said to be built at the “initiative or inspiration” of German-born Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld. That much is true.
What is not true is the story that all five castles are designed to be “fitted” or pieced together to create, if only on paper, a much larger castle.
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Towanda Meadows, also known as Duncan Manor, is located on a hill south of Towanda and visible from Interstate 55.
The home was said to be a stop on the Underground Railroad, even though it was erected in the mid-1870s.
Other oft-told (and incorrect) stories about this home include the existence of a secret treasure room under a second-floor bedroom. This “room” is actually a cistern for the main floor bathtub.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, PANTAGRAPH FILE
There was never an Old Federal Prison on Market Street, let alone anywhere else in Bloomington, as erroneously stated in several ghost sighting websites.
Perhaps there was some confusion with the old McLean County Jail, no longer standing, which was located a block south of Market St. at the corner of Madison and Monroe streets.
Pictured is the county’s fourth jail, which was in use in the late 1800s. It opened in 1857 and was replaced in 1882 by the one many longtime residents remember, which was located one block to the southwest. Both jails are no longer standing.
McLean County Museum of History
Center Street on the west side of the Courthouse Square was not the site for the first brick pavement in the United States, contrary to the historic marker at the corner of Center and Washington streets.
The “Bloomington System” for street paving was well known, but the City of Bloomington can make no claim of being “first.”
Pictured is a 1867 bird’s eye view of downtown Bloomington.
McLean County Museum of History
This undated file photo shows a steel tower standing
at the southwest end of Lake Bloomington. While many think it served as a fire watch platform, it actually was erected in 1939 by the U.S. Civil Aeronautics Authority to support a beacon light to aid pilots. It was shut down in 1950, and the light was removed.
McLean County Museum of History
Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas likely never debated or delivered speeches in the Dimmitt’s Grove neighborhood east of downtown Bloomington, despite the “Lincoln Oak” plaque indicating such.
The plaque is found along East Jackson Street behind the Vrooman Mansion at 701 East Taylor Street. In 1914, Carl Vrooman and Adlai Stevenson invited Vachel Lindsay, poet laureate of Illinois, to speak at the dedication of a plaque attached to a white oak tree behind the Scott-Vrooman residence.
Legend has it that Vrooman and Stevenson, both staunch Democrats, may have made up the Lincoln and Douglas story and placed the plaque, a memorial to Lincoln, a Republican, on the oak tree in Vrooman’s backyard in order to grab attention from Republicans in an election year.
In 1966, a 32-square foot section of ground behind the Scott-Vrooman house was deeded to the City of Bloomington.
The oak tree, known as the “Lincoln Oak,” died in 1976 and a copy of the original plaque is mounted near a replacement tree. Several affidavits from 1921 held in the McLean County Museum of History Archives indicate that there is no truth behind the “Lincoln Oak” story.
Among the affiants who attest that no Lincoln nor Douglas speeches were ever delivered in Dimmitt’s Grove were W.B. Carlock, W. W. Workman (who personally knew both Lincoln and Douglas), and James M. Fordice.
Carlos T. Miranda
Bloomington was the final stop of the Abraham Lincoln Funeral Train, which traveled between April 21 and May 3 in 1865, before it arrived in Springfield.
The catafalque car carrying Lincoln’s body was built at the Military Railroad System shops in Alexandria, Virginia, and not at the Chicago & Alton (C&A) Shops in Bloomington, as a stubborn local legend goes.
The Paul F. Beich Co. and Beich chemist Justin J. Alikonis had no role in the development of Tang, the fruit-flavored drink formulated by General Foods Corporation and food scientist William A. Mitchell in 1957 and first marketed in powdered form in 1959.
A non-McLean County urban legend holds that Tang was developed for U.S. space flight. The confusion rests with the fact that sales of Tang were poor until NASA used it on John Glenn’s Mercury flight and subsequent Gemini missions.
Back in Bloomington, Beich and Alikonis were involved in developing candy for NASA, but not Tang. During the Oct. 3, 1962, Mercury spaceflight, astronaut Wally Schirra snacked on bite-sized nutrition bars coated with Alikonis’ patented glaze, and a Beich fudge bar was used by NASA during the Gemini program of the mid-1960s.
Pictured is a February 1999 photo of David Beich giving a tour of the Paul F. Beich candy factory.
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
In 1859, George Pullman and carpenter Leonard Seibert of the St. Louis, Alton and Chicago Railroad Shops on Bloomington’s west side converted two day coaches into Pullman sleeping car prototypes.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
Bloomington-Normal is not less susceptible to tornadoes due to topographic or geologic quirks, such as
, the Mackinaw River, or some other spurious explanation. the location of glacial moraines
While Bloomington-Normal has enjoyed relatively few close encounters with tornadoes, that fact can be explained by statistical chance and nothing more.
This photo, taken atop the Bloomington moraine, shows LeRoy four miles to the south.
McLean County Museum of History
There are also several legends surrounding the Veterans Parkway and Illinois 9/Empire Street interchange.
The most common story is that engineer was insane, or that the complexity of the project drove him to insanity.
Some area residents are also convinced that this interchange is the most complex in the entire world, or at least, the United States.
Also, many area residents have heard that Greek interns from the University of Illinois designed the interchange.
David Proeber
There are several legends surrounding Watterson Towers, an Illinois State University residence hall complex.
A common rumor claims that one or both of the towers are slowly sinking. Students have also heard that the architect became insane during or shortly after construction, completed in 1970.
Other legends claim that the architect committed suicide by jumping off the towers, or that the architect is buried under the towers. All are patently false.
David Proeber
