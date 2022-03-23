 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

McLean County Museum of History awarded for 'Breaking Bread' series

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History won an award for Superior Achievement in Community Partnerships from the Illinois Association for Museums in recognition of its series, "Breaking Bread in McLean County."

The 10-part online program highlighted the shared and disparate experiences of local migrant communities from the Kickapoo to Congolese Americans, emphasizing shared elements, including food, family, tradition, trauma and exchange, to promote a deeper understanding of the ways McLean County has treated its past and present im/migrant communities, according to a news release. 

Flick Fact: Illinois’ two busiest train stations? Be surprised.

During the series, participants engaged in monthly multimedia presentations over Zoom with community experts. Each of the 10 programs combined live and recorded lectures, discussions/interviews, musical performances, cooking demonstrations and more. 

Online attendees were also given access to recipes personal to the presenters and featured in each of the programs. A possible extension of the program will be an annotated cookbook inspired by the recipes that were shared throughout the series.

The online series can be accessed for free on the museum's YouTube channel

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ruins as playground: In Syria, parkour athletes take to war-ravaged city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News