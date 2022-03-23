McLean County Museum of History awarded for 'Breaking Bread' series

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History won an award for Superior Achievement in Community Partnerships from the Illinois Association for Museums in recognition of its series, "Breaking Bread in McLean County."

The 10-part online program highlighted the shared and disparate experiences of local migrant communities from the Kickapoo to Congolese Americans, emphasizing shared elements, including food, family, tradition, trauma and exchange, to promote a deeper understanding of the ways McLean County has treated its past and present im/migrant communities, according to a news release.

During the series, participants engaged in monthly multimedia presentations over Zoom with community experts. Each of the 10 programs combined live and recorded lectures, discussions/interviews, musical performances, cooking demonstrations and more.

Online attendees were also given access to recipes personal to the presenters and featured in each of the programs. A possible extension of the program will be an annotated cookbook inspired by the recipes that were shared throughout the series.

The online series can be accessed for free on the museum's YouTube channel.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

