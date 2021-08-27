McLean County Museum of History awarded $100K grant to digitize images

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History received two grants totaling $101,650 to expand its efforts in making the Pantagraph Negatives Collection more readily available to the public online.

The first grant was $96,650 from the Illinois State Library. The money will be used to digitize an additional 45,000 images. The grant is part of the Illinois History Digital Imaging Grant Program.

The second grant was a $5,000 matching grant from the Illinois Historical Records Program through the Illinois State Archives.

An additional 5,600 images representing the entire 1952 year will be digitized, metadata embedded, and uploaded to the Illinois Digital Archives.

The museum is accepting contributions to help the museum achieve the $5,000 required match. Those who are interested should contact Norris Porter at development@mchistory.org or 309-706-9242.

The collection includes approximately 1 million negatives from the 1930s-2000s. Over 78,000 negatives have already been digitizes and uploaded to the Illinois Digital Archives with the help of a 2019 IMLS Grant. Students, teachers, genealogical and academic researchers and the general public continue to benefit from this collection.

