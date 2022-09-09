McLean County mosquito tests positive for West Nile

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department has confirmed the county's first mosquito pool to test positive for West Nile virus this year. The mosquito pool was taken from the 61705 ZIP code east of Bloomington.

Once the result was confirmed, MCHD staff began distributing informational door hangers with information on West Nile virus and preventative measures, according to a news release from the health department.

Just over a week ago, on Sept. 1, a dead bird collected west of Bloomington tested positive for West Nile virus, becoming the first confirmed sample in the county this year. MCHD said the bird was found in the 61705 ZIP code.

“Regular mosquito and bird surveillance allows public health officials to track the presence of West Nile Virus in McLean County," stated Tom Anderson, director of the county's environmental health division. "When disease-carrying mosquitoes become more active, the risk of human exposure and infection also increases. To avoid human cases of the virus, we recommend everyone in McLean County take measures to fight the bite.”

To reduce the risk of contracting the virus, the MCHD recommends that individuals remove areas of standing water around their yard or business that mosquitos can breed in, use insect repellent that includes DEET, and report dead birds that show no signs of injury.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported two human cases of West Nile virus this year, one of which resulted in the state's first West Nile death of 2022.

For more information on the county's mosquito control strategies, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov.

For more information on West Nile virus and its symptoms, visit www.cdc.gov.