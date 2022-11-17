McLean County man convicted on child porn charges

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County man was convicted of 10 counts of possession of child pornography following a two-hour jury deliberation on Thursday.

Jeffrey Martin had been charged in 2016 with the sexual assault of a woman he had been living with. A police investigation later uncovered a computer in the home containing multiple images of child pornography, authorities have said.

During closing arguments of the four-day trial, Kirk Schoenbein of the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said the case is about the computer containing the pornographic images and it is his job to put the computer into context.

“We have (Martin’s residence), his computer and his rear end sitting in front of it,” Schoenbein said.

The images had been recovered by investigators because they had a digital fingerprint from the computer.

Channing Petrak, medical director of the Pediatric Resource Center for the University of Illinois College of Medicine, was called as an expert witness to confirm that the victims in the images were under the age of 13.

During his defense, Martin attempted to discredit Normal police officers by alleging that investigators stole items from the home and sold them at Monster Pawn.

Martin also questioned the quality of the print copies of the images shown to the jury compared to the digital copies examined by the expert witness. He also denied that the woman who accused him of assault had bought the computer for him, as she had testified.

“I never had possession of the computer,” Martin said. “I didn’t log onto the computer.”

At the time Martin rested his case, he had been held in contempt of court 45 times for offenses ranging from interrupting the judge to referring to Schoenbein as incompetent to asking officers testifying as witnesses whether they smoke marijuana.

As a result of Martin’s outbursts, the jury was excused from the courtroom multiple times and closing arguments were moved to a courtroom with a secure holding cell.

Martin was moved to this cell during Schoenbein’s rebuttal and during the reading of jury instructions after speaking out of turn.

“This is overreach!” Martin shouted from the cell. “This is absolute overreach!”

Once the verdict was read, Martin said he intended to “go public” to seek vindication.

“They lied through their teeth,” Martin said. “That’s part of their clique (and) that’s part of their code.”

Sentencing on this case and a status hearing for the sexual assault case are scheduled for Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.