NORMAL — The McLean County India Association will host a "Viraasat" event to celebrate India's Republic Day on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The event will take place from 2-6 p.m. in Room 2101 of the Astroth Community Education Center, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal.

MCIA started in the 1980s and was one of the first Indian nonprofit organizations in Bloomington. The group brings members of all Indian states together and puts on several cultural events to unite the community.

The group took a break during COVID-19, but has recently resumed its regular activities.

Saturday's event will include a musical skit, patriotic fancy dress for kids and a cultural dance for adults. MCIA hosed a kids art competition last weekend with more than 70 participants. The winners of the competition will be announced during the celebration on Saturday.

Entry is free for MCIA members, $10 for non-member adults and $5 for non-member children.

Contact ourmciaevents@gmail.com or 309-433-4231 to participate in the event.

Those who wish to become a member of MCIA can contact 309-750-7966, 248-202-3031 or 954-295-7910.

Visit ourmcia.org or Facebook.com/OurMCIA for more information.

