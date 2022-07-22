 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection set for Sept. 17

BLOOMINGTON — The Ecology Action Center will host the 2022 McLean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Heartland Community College in Normal.

The event is free and open to all Illinois residents by appointment only in order to regulate traffic and prevent long waits. Appointments can be made at hhwmclean.org. The deadline for appointments is at noon Friday, Sept. 16. Residents without computer access may call 309-468-6449 for assistance. 

Volunteers are needed for the event, and those who are interested can sign up at hhwmclean.org.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is covering major costs for the collection. Illinois regulations mandate that only residential wastes may be collected; no business or commercially generated waste is accepted.

Accepted materials include oil-based paints, used motor oil, herbicides, pesticides, insecticides, old gasoline, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, acids, household batteries, paint thinners, lawn chemicals, solvents, antifreeze, hobby chemicals, aerosol paints and pesticides, fluorescent lamp bulbs, drain cleaners and corrosives. 

Unaccepted items include latex paint, agriculture wastes, business/commercial sector wastes, explosives, fireworks, controlled substances, lead acid batteries, propane tanks, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, fire extinguishers, biohazard waste or institutional or business waste.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

