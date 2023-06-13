LEROY— The McLean County Museum of History announced it will dedicate a new historic marker to share the story of the Kickapoo in McLean County.

A dedication ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 in West Park, 30590 E. 750 North Road, east of LeRoy.

The event is in partnership with the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, the Illinois State Historical Society and McLean County.

The dedication will celebrate the installation and creation of the new state historical society marker, the preservation and relocation of the Kickapoo Grand Village Memorial Boulder and the county's refurbishment of the West Park pavilion.

The Grand Village, which is just north of what is now known as LeRoy, was about 600 acres of gathering space established by the Kickapoo in 1725.

"The Grand Village site speaks to the vital role the Kickapoo people played in Central Illinois history," said Museum Librarian Bill Kemp. "For much of the 18th and early 19th centuries, the Kickapoo were the dominant power in this stretch of Illinois, and the Grand Village was a vital base for the tribe."

The U.S. Army burned the village in the early 19th century, and by 1832, the entirety of the Kickapoo Nation had been removed from Illinois by force, according to the museum.

Visit mchistory.org/participate/historic-marker-matching-gift-initiative for more information.

Close Head man dancer Andrew Norman, of Huntington, Indiana, leads the Men's Tradition dance during the Pow Wow in the Grand Village of Kickapoo Park in rural LeRoy Saturday afternoon (June 7, 2008). (Pantagraph/B Mosher) The Pow Wow flag waves in the wind while Mike Caughey, of Hannah City, Peoria, takes a break from dancing during the Pow Wow at the Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park in rural LeRoy Saturday afternoon (June 7, 2008). (Pantagraph/B Mosher) Rosa Burmmett, left, holds her daughter Adiana, Brummett, 2, right, both from Peoria, while they dance in the circle during the Pow Wow at Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park in rural LeRoy Saturday afternoon (June 7, 2008). (Pantagraph/B Mosher) Peter Schramm, of Galesburg, Illinois, looks on at the dancers while he sits in the crowd during the Pow Wow at Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park in rural LeRoy Saturday afternoon (June 7, 2008). (Pantagraph/B Mosher) Grand Village of the Kickapoo Powwow 2009 Head man dancer Andrew Norman, of Huntington, Indiana, leads the Men's Tradition dance during the Pow Wow in the Grand Village of Kickapoo Park in rural LeRoy Saturday afternoon (June 7, 2008). (Pantagraph/B Mosher) The Pow Wow flag waves in the wind while Mike Caughey, of Hannah City, Peoria, takes a break from dancing during the Pow Wow at the Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park in rural LeRoy Saturday afternoon (June 7, 2008). (Pantagraph/B Mosher) Rosa Burmmett, left, holds her daughter Adiana, Brummett, 2, right, both from Peoria, while they dance in the circle during the Pow Wow at Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park in rural LeRoy Saturday afternoon (June 7, 2008). (Pantagraph/B Mosher) Peter Schramm, of Galesburg, Illinois, looks on at the dancers while he sits in the crowd during the Pow Wow at Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park in rural LeRoy Saturday afternoon (June 7, 2008). (Pantagraph/B Mosher)