McLean County health officials prepared for monkeypox

BLOOMINGTON — While no cases have been reported locally, McLean County public health leaders are preparing for the state's monkeypox outbreak to reach the area.

Illinois had 414 confirmed cases of the disease as of Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Only New York and California have higher case counts, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are prepared and really at this point we're just letting people know what to look for," said Marianne Manko, public information officer at the McLean County Health Department. "We will always have contact tracing and we are prepared to respond in any case."

The monkeypox virus is part of the same family as the variola virus, otherwise known as smallpox, according to the CDC. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox, but milder, and the disease is rarely fatal. The disease does not spread easily between people without close contact and the outbreak has primarily affected men who have sex with men, health officials say.

But anyone can spread the disease through contact with bodily fluids, sores, shared items such as clothing and bedding that have been contaminated with fluid or sores, or through respiratory droplets in close settings.

"If you know somebody who you suspect does have monkeypox and especially if you live with that person or have close contact with them, you do want to avoid skin-to-skin contact," Manko said. "You don't want them touching the rash or scabs because then they touch surfaces, and like with any virus, you have to be concerned about that."

While monkeypox has been known to affect people for decades, the current outbreak is the largest. Earlier this month, it was designated a global emergency by the World Health Organization, and a shortage of vaccines for the once-rare disease has caused public health leaders to scramble.

In Illinois, the state's department of public health announced that the state is prioritizing giving the first dose of the vaccine, known as the Jynneos vaccine, to as many high-risk people as possible, rather than giving fewer people more protection with a second dose 28 days after the first.

The state agency said studies have shown the first dose can offer protection for several months.

The state has received 7,371 doses of the vaccine, designating 4,631 of those for Chicago. Additionally, Chicago has received 18,707 doses, according to IDPH.

Currently, the state is only issuing the vaccines to areas and counties with cases reported, officials said.

More than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May, according to the CDC. To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading.

“The bottom line is we’ve seen a shift in the epidemiology of monkeypox where there’s now widespread, unexpected transmission,” said Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Yale University. “There are some genetic mutations in the virus that suggest why that may be happening, but we do need a globally-coordinated response to get it under control.”

Symptoms can range from a fever, headache, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, and a rash that can look similar to pimples or blisters.

The rash can appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. It will go through different stages before healing completely.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should cover up any rashes, wear a mask and notify a healthcare provider as soon as possible. Cases should be reported to the health department.

The Associated Press contributed.