McLean County groups step up to aid storm victims after deadly tornadoes

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County was left unscathed last weekend compared to its southern neighbors — and now local groups are working to support relief efforts for those hit hardest by the deadly tornadoes.
In Illinois, at least six tornadoes touched down over the weekend, including one near an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville where six people were killed. Western Kentucky suffered higher death tolls — at least 74 people as of Wednesday — and countless homes were destroyed when five tornadoes cut through the commonwealth.
Evergreen FS, a Bloomington-based agriculture company, is hosting a donation collection drive, asking the community to help provide needed items for storm victims in Mayfield, Kentucky — one of the worst-struck towns.
John Tuttle, CEO and general manager of Evergreen FS, said many of their customers and other members of the community have expressed interest in helping those displaced by the “devastating tornadoes.”
“We are happy to provide our semi-truck for this purpose and hope to deliver an entire truckload of donated items,” he said.
From Dec. 16 to 23, donations can be made at the Evergreen FS office, 402 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Suggested items to donate include new clothing and winter accessories, shoes, blankets, toys, bottled water, non-perishable food items, diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, pacifiers and personal hygiene products.
Financial donations will be accepted as well; checks should be made payable to Evergreen FS. The company is coordinating distribution with New Liberty Baptist Church in Mayfield.
On Wednesday, Midwest Food Bank in Normal sent a box truck full of food to Wood River, just northwest of Edwardsville in the Metro East area, where power outages resulting from the storms is causing food loss for perishable items. Food pantries in those areas requested the truck to supplement their supply, said Tara Ingham, executive director of Midwest Food Bank.
Ingham said the Normal food bank facility is on standby, along with The Salvation Army, to extend relief on a larger scale in Kentucky and other areas, “anticipating there will be a need for relief support.” Six loads of family food boxes are staged and ready to go in Normal, just awaiting the call, she said.
The first load of family food boxes was sent from Peoria to Bowling Green, Kentucky, along with two pallets of toys that were on hand at the food bank facility, "to help make Christmas a little bit better for kids in the area," Ingham said.
A load of water is also being sent to Madisonville, Kentucky, and hygiene kits for storm victims are being prepared at the food bank’s facility in Morton.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency, in a Facebook post, advised community members to work with reputable charities and nonprofits if they want to help, especially focusing on financial contributions.
The local EMA said if physical donations are being sent, community members should coordinate with someone in the affected area and be ready to manage unloading, storage and distribution if needed.
Unusual weather conditions have continued in the days following the unlikely December tornadoes, including conditions right for potential storms.
A Wind Advisory is in effect through tonight. SSW winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Locally higher gusts are possible west of the IL River with showers/storms. Use extra caution driving esp. if operating high profile vehicles & prepare for possible power outages. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/qThf0FafaO— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 15, 2021
Strong, warm winds swept through Central Illinois and much of the Midwest throughout Wednesday, with gusts as high as 50 mph expected overnight in Bloomington-Normal after temperatures hit the upper 60s.
Overnight rain was expected to clear up by Thursday, and temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees by sunset, according to the National Weather Service.
The dry conditions won’t last, though, as rain and increased cloud cover return Friday with high temperatures in the low 40s.
