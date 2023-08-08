BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Republican Party has announced plans for several upcoming events.

The party's Summer Picnic will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Hesed House, 3637 N. 1600 East Rd., in Heyworth.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood and other officials will be in attendance. Meals are $18 per adult, $10 per child, and available by pre-paid reservation only.

The party will also host a speaker event with former Illinois state representative Jeanne Ives at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the DenMik South Assembly Room, 1304 Morrisey Drive, Bloomington.

Light refreshments will be provided. Seats are limited and reservations are due by Thursday, Aug. 16.

Reservations for both the picnic and Ives event can be made at mcleancountyrepublicans.org.

Additionally, party members are invited to attend Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair. The event starts at noon Thursday, Aug. 17, on the Director's Lawn at the state fairgrounds in Springfield. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Food will be served.

Tickets can be requested at Illinois.gop/statefairtickets-public.