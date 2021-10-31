McLean County families scare up tricks and treats for Halloween

MCLEAN COUNTY — Haunted houses can be very frightening.
And for some people — especially little ones — too frightening.
That’s why the Village of Downs put on an “Un-Haunted” Haunted House for Halloween on Sunday. The scare-free event left on all the lights in the building and doled out treats for young goblins instead of tricks.
Rooms were decorated in several themes, including an outside graveyard, an evil laboratory, a cockroach-infested kitchen and skeleton-laden crypts.
Downs Mayor Mike James was dressed up at the event as Woody from the "Toy Story" movie series. He told The Pantagraph that their haunted house has been a tradition for 29 years, with the haunt-less house happening for at least the last six years.
James said last year they had to shut down a week before opening, and that “really hurt us financially.”
“But this year was just awesome,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see all the kids.”
The mayor added it was a good thing they had a year off to build the house out a little bit better.
“We feel this is probably one of our best years, from a haunt perspective,” James said. “We’ve made it a lot longer and it has shown with the turnout that we’ve had.”
James said they had a record year with 5,700 people going through the haunted house, and he expected at least 300 or 400 kids to tour through the non-haunted version Sunday.
“I saw an avocado go in,” the mayor said of one costume. “That was kind of cool.”
He said some children were a little apprehensive going inside on Sunday, “but once they get inside, they’re like, aw, this is really cool.”
“We take out all the scary stuff,“ James said. “There’s no blood and gore.”
And the kids love it, the mayor said, adding he can hear their reactions as they file in.
“The kids had a blast,” said Cody Friedlein of Downs, who was there with kids Lincoln, Oliver and Bradley.
“We’ve got a lot more trick-or-treating to do,” Friedlein said, ”stopping by grandma’s, grandpa’s, a couple friends' houses and run around the streets here in Downs.”
Three-year-old Colten Schroen, also of Downs, went through the house as Dash from "The Incredibles." He told The Pantagraph the candy was his favorite part, and he also liked the maze.
Mother Staci Schroen said she appreciated the family involvement at the event.
“I appreciate just getting the kids together,” Schroen said.
Dad Jason Schroen added he noticed more of the details in the house with the lights on.
The Sharples family came out to the house with a complete Mario Brothers costume theme.
“It was the kids’ idea,” said father Ryan Sharples, dressed as Wario. His child, Owen, said the kitchen cockroaches were his favorite part of the tour.
Grandfather Rush Benjamin of Ellsworth said he was scared by the un-haunted house.
“Going through the dark and going up the ramp there,” he said, “man, that was scary.”
His grandchild, 4-year-old Fonsie Gosalbe, of Bloomington, made it through, too — twice.
“The one that had the bugs,” he said of his favorite part.
The house is put on by a tremendous amount of volunteer staff, the mayor said, including upward of 40 per night.
Jill Kasprzak was one of those volunteers. She told The Pantagraph that she cleans the haunted house “more than I clean mine.”
Pet costume contest
Over in Bloomington, furry little ones also got in on the costumed fun.
Pet Central Helps, a rescue shelter based in Normal, put on a pet costume contest hosted by Keg Grove Brewing Co. Registration fees were $10, and proceeds were donated to the shelter.
The first round was for pet-only costumes, and the second was for pet and owner groups.
“We just wanted to have a really cute Halloween event that was family-friendly, for pets and families,” said Stephanie Buhrow, Keg Grove's director of special events. ”This was what we came up with.”
It’s the first time the organization has done such an event, and Buhrow said she hopes to make it an annual thing.
Karry Rich, of Atlanta, won first place for the second round. She wore a My Little Pony dress, and was joined by a real, living pony, named Star.
Rich said they have four horses at home that are all registered as therapy animals, and her daughter Piper suggested they bring the pony as a last-minute plan. They got their costume supplies from Party City.
She also encouraged everyone to go to Pet Central Helps and adopt a dog or a cat.
6 Halloween drink recipes
Cider Sidecar
Yield: 1 serving
2 ounces apple cider
2 ounces cognac
1 ounce Cointreau or other orange liqueur (Grand Marnier, triple sec)
1 ounce fresh lemon juice
Strip of lemon zest
Brandied or maraschino cherries
2 blueberries, optional
2 lychee nuts, optional, see note
Note: Lychee nuts are available canned in international food stores.
1. Place cider, cognac, Cointreau and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, cover and shake until the shaker feels very cold to the touch, about 20 to 30 seconds. Strain into a glass and top with zest and cherries.
2. If desired, place blueberries into lychee nuts to form “eyeballs” and serve with drink.
Per serving: 290 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 25g carbohydrate; 23g sugar; 1g fiber; 17mg sodium; 7mg calcium
Adapted from Country Living
Pomegranate Rum Punch
Yield: 12 servings
4 hibiscus tea bags
1 small cinnamon stick, smashed
3 cups pomegranate juice
1 cup spiced rum
½ cup fresh orange juice
1 (750 ml) bottle prosecco or other sparkling wine, chilled
Pomegranate seeds, for serving
1. Place tea bags and cinnamon stick in a large measuring cup. Add 1 cup boiling water; let steep 5 minutes. Strain and cool to room temperature.
2. Combine tea, pomegranate juice, rum and orange juice in a pitcher or punch bowl. Slowly stir in prosecco. Serve over ice with orange slices and pomegranate seeds.
Per serving: 146 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 15g carbohydrate; 13g sugar; no fiber; 9mg sodium; 19mg calcium
Adapted from Country Living
Black Magic Cocktail
Yield: 1 serving
2½ ounces black vodka, see note
¾ ounce fresh lime juice
¾ ounce simple syrup, see note
Edible pearl dust, optional, see note
Notes: Black vodka is made by Blavod, but it can be hard to find. Make your own by adding black food coloring or gel into a bottle of vodka, a few drops at a time, and shaking until it becomes black. Or add blue, red and green food coloring or gel into a bottle of vodka, a few drops at a time, and shaking until it becomes black.
• To make simple syrup, boil together equal amounts of water and granulated sugar, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves; can be stored in a clean jar in the refrigerator for several months.
• Edible pearl dust can be found at baking supply stores or in the baking aisle of craft stores. Do not use similar products that do not specifically say they are edible.
Place black vodka, lime juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake until cold. Sprinkle edible pearl dust in bottom of a martini or coupe glass. Strain in drink. Add more pearl dust if it is not shimmery enough; stir with a bar spoon to combine it.
Per serving: 207 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 12g carbohydrate; 11g sugar; no fiber; 1mg sodium; 3mg calcium
Recipe from elletalk.com
Witches' Brew
Yield: 1 serving
1½ ounces Midori
1½ ounces Cointreau or other orange liqueur (Grand Marnier, triple sec)
1 ounce fresh lemon juice
Cocktail cherry
1 small piece (½-1 inch) dry ice, optional
1. Add the Midori, Cointreau and lemon juice to a glass or cocktail shaker, add ice and stir until cold. Strain into a lowball glass. Garnish with cocktail cherry.
2. If desired, carefully add a piece of dry ice. Do not drink until the dry ice has dissolved.
Per serving: 243 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 26g carbohydrate; 23g sugar; no fiber; 4mg sodium; 8mg calcium
Recipe from acouplecooks.com
Black Heart Cocktail
Yield: 1 serving
½ ounce black vodka, see note
½ ounce fig vodka
1½ ounces creme de cassis
Dash of dry (white) vermouth
Note: Black vodka is made by Blavod, but it can be hard to find. Make your own by adding black food coloring or gel into a bottle of vodka, a few drops at a time, and shaking until it becomes black. Or add blue, red and green food coloring or gel into a bottle of vodka, a few drops at a time, and shaking until it becomes black.
Pour black vodka, fig vodka, creme de cassis and vermouth into a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake until cold, and strain into a glass.
Per serving: 268 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 21g carbohydrate; 18g sugar; no fiber; 2mg sodium; 30mg calcium
Recipe from minted.com
Zombie
Yield: 1 serving
1 ounce white rum
1 ounce gold rum
½ ounce orange liqueur (Cointreau, Grand Marnier or triple sec)
1½ ounces fresh orange juice
1 ounce pineapple juice
½ ounce lime juice
½ ounce simple syrup, see note
1½ teaspoons grenadine
½ ounce 151 rum
Notes: To make simple syrup, boil together equal amounts of water and granulated sugar, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves; can be stored in a clean jar in the refrigerator for several months.
• If you do not have a ½-ounce measure, use 1 tablespoon.
Pour white rum, gold rum, orange liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple syrup and grenadine into a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until cold. Fill a tall glass with ice and strain drink into it. Carefully pour 151 rum on top; do not stir. If desired, you can light top of drink on fire.
Per serving: 350 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 36g carbohydrate; 32g sugar; no fiber; 6mg sodium; 11mg calcium
Recipe by Daniel Neman
