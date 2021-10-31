McLean County families scare up tricks and treats for Halloween

MCLEAN COUNTY — Haunted houses can be very frightening.

And for some people — especially little ones — too frightening.

That’s why the Village of Downs put on an “Un-Haunted” Haunted House for Halloween on Sunday. The scare-free event left on all the lights in the building and doled out treats for young goblins instead of tricks.

Rooms were decorated in several themes, including an outside graveyard, an evil laboratory, a cockroach-infested kitchen and skeleton-laden crypts.

Downs Mayor Mike James was dressed up at the event as Woody from the "Toy Story" movie series. He told The Pantagraph that their haunted house has been a tradition for 29 years, with the haunt-less house happening for at least the last six years.

James said last year they had to shut down a week before opening, and that “really hurt us financially.”

“But this year was just awesome,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see all the kids.”

The mayor added it was a good thing they had a year off to build the house out a little bit better.

“We feel this is probably one of our best years, from a haunt perspective,” James said. “We’ve made it a lot longer and it has shown with the turnout that we’ve had.”

James said they had a record year with 5,700 people going through the haunted house, and he expected at least 300 or 400 kids to tour through the non-haunted version Sunday.

“I saw an avocado go in,” the mayor said of one costume. “That was kind of cool.”

He said some children were a little apprehensive going inside on Sunday, “but once they get inside, they’re like, aw, this is really cool.”

“We take out all the scary stuff,“ James said. “There’s no blood and gore.”

And the kids love it, the mayor said, adding he can hear their reactions as they file in.

“The kids had a blast,” said Cody Friedlein of Downs, who was there with kids Lincoln, Oliver and Bradley.

“We’ve got a lot more trick-or-treating to do,” Friedlein said, ”stopping by grandma’s, grandpa’s, a couple friends' houses and run around the streets here in Downs.”

Three-year-old Colten Schroen, also of Downs, went through the house as Dash from "The Incredibles." He told The Pantagraph the candy was his favorite part, and he also liked the maze.

Mother Staci Schroen said she appreciated the family involvement at the event.

“I appreciate just getting the kids together,” Schroen said.

Dad Jason Schroen added he noticed more of the details in the house with the lights on.

The Sharples family came out to the house with a complete Mario Brothers costume theme.

“It was the kids’ idea,” said father Ryan Sharples, dressed as Wario. His child, Owen, said the kitchen cockroaches were his favorite part of the tour.

Grandfather Rush Benjamin of Ellsworth said he was scared by the un-haunted house.

“Going through the dark and going up the ramp there,” he said, “man, that was scary.”

His grandchild, 4-year-old Fonsie Gosalbe, of Bloomington, made it through, too — twice.

“The one that had the bugs,” he said of his favorite part.

The house is put on by a tremendous amount of volunteer staff, the mayor said, including upward of 40 per night.

Jill Kasprzak was one of those volunteers. She told The Pantagraph that she cleans the haunted house “more than I clean mine.”

Pet costume contest

Over in Bloomington, furry little ones also got in on the costumed fun.

Pet Central Helps, a rescue shelter based in Normal, put on a pet costume contest hosted by Keg Grove Brewing Co. Registration fees were $10, and proceeds were donated to the shelter.

The first round was for pet-only costumes, and the second was for pet and owner groups.

“We just wanted to have a really cute Halloween event that was family-friendly, for pets and families,” said Stephanie Buhrow, Keg Grove's director of special events. ”This was what we came up with.”

It’s the first time the organization has done such an event, and Buhrow said she hopes to make it an annual thing.

Karry Rich, of Atlanta, won first place for the second round. She wore a My Little Pony dress, and was joined by a real, living pony, named Star.

Rich said they have four horses at home that are all registered as therapy animals, and her daughter Piper suggested they bring the pony as a last-minute plan. They got their costume supplies from Party City.

She also encouraged everyone to go to Pet Central Helps and adopt a dog or a cat.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.