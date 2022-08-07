McLean County Fair wraps up hot week of activities

BLOOMINGTON — In Shelly Prehoda’s nine years as McLean County Fair’s horse show director, she’s seen a lot of cowboy and cowgirl dreams come true.

With her last year in the 4-H role on the books, Prehoda took in the Sunday morning sight of empty barn stalls after most horses had been loaded up on trailers and taken home. She said there are many memories for her to think back on.

Her favorite: “Just watching kids out here make friends that become lifetime friends.”

Prehoda said 4-H kids meet others in the same age group and disciplines, then they “ride together and they’re friends forever.”

She said they start out as little kids doing walks and trots, and later ride at the highest levels. A shy, demure little girl who would barely speak a word or two will later give you an earful about her horse, said Prehoda.

She said she’s seen them go on to win public speaking awards and earn degrees in radio broadcast. And when 4-H kids become too old to show, Prehoda said they help run the shows themselves: “They know better how the show is supposed to go than anybody else. So I just let them run it.”

Earlier in the fair week, the McLean County 4-H youth development educator told The Pantagraph that 4-H students learn “how to show the best of themselves.”

Prehoda said it was a good and interesting fair this year, but very hot.

“And, of course, we had the requisite monsoon on Wednesday,” she added. “But, you don't have a fair without 1,000 degrees and a monsoon.”

For them, the fair week started Monday or Tuesday.

“Most of us … we're tired and we're dirty, but we're with friends,” said Prehoda.

Peter Betz, of Carlock, was also at the fair horse barn Sunday morning, watching a friend’s two horses while they were trailering others back home. One was the same horse that appeared on the front page of Saturday’s print edition of The Pantagraph.

Betz said his 12-year-old son rode competitively in the fair for the first time this year. He added there were a lot of very good riders.

“We love coming out and seeing the 4-H projects,” he said. “The kids do some awesome work in there.”

He said his son learned confidence and how to interact with animals, and he already wants to come back next year.

Fair manager Mike Swartz said his job is to get people out to the fair.

“I’m developing the next generation of fair attendees,” he said. And that means youth education is huge for them at the fair.

Swartz said they had a good turnout for the fair, though there were a few bumps in the road on the first two days, and Friday and Saturday were very warm.

However, he said the heat didn’t hinder their crowds, which were driven out by weekend entertainment.

The YaBud Country Music Night on Friday featured Jordan Davis and Craig Campbell, and Swartz said the attendance was great.

Then on Saturday, the Ramer Racing Demo Derby offered plenty of action for folks, according to race organizer Carol Ramer. She said the fast-paced finale had 17 mini cars with lots of crashing.

She said Bloomington’s Brad Bicknell put on “a heck of a show” in the full-sized cars, but came up short in third place. First place went to Douglas Hamilton in the mini car, Ben Phillips won the semi stock full-sized class, Brendan Ramer took the top van award and Tyler Davis was winner of the stock full-size class.

Swartz said the carnival will run until 9 p.m. Sunday, offering a "Last Blast" unlimited ride wristband special. The charge is $25 until 5 p.m., and $20 from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission closes at 8 p.m. Sunday.

“We usually see a large amount of youth that come out for those last three hours,” Swartz said.

Planning for the 2023 McLean County Fair is already in progress, Swartz said. He said some of the free on-grounds entertainment has been invited back, and they’re discussing improvements to their sound system for the demo derby.

He explained there's detail after detail to attend to when running the fair, along with sourcing enough staff and volunteers. They're now discussing how to grow and build their volunteer base, he said.