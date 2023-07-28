BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair announced a change in carnival hours for Friday due to a local heat advisory.

The carnival rides will now run from 5 to 11 p.m. instead of starting at 1 p.m.

Weekend carnival rides will still run from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

All other Friday activities at the fair will start at their regularly scheduled times. Gates still opened at 7 a.m. and livestock exhibits opened at 8 a.m. Vendors opened at 10 a.m.

The YaBud Music Fest will still begin at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

"Merchant Day" discount coupons for Friday will still be honored this evening, which includes the free admission coupon for 6- to 12-year-olds and a $5 discount for the ride special.

The fair has several air-conditioned buildings that can be accessed each day until 9 p.m.

Visit McLeanCountyFair.org for more information.

