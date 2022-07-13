McLean County EMA planning weekend outreach event, full-scale exercise

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
040322-blm-loc-2ema (file)

In this file photo from March 31, 2022, Joan Brehm rewards her human remains detection dog, Jessie, a 5-year-old golden retriever and member of McLean County's K-9 rescue dog unit, while training at the EMA garage in Normal. The rescue dogs are trained with playtime as opposed to treats when they find their target.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Cathy Beck said she can’t wait to show off her volunteers on Saturday morning with the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.

The county’s emergency management director said her agency is hosting a public show-and-tell event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Comlara Park’s beach house. There, people can see stationed EMA department assets, like their command post vehicle, Gator, search trailer and more.

Cathy Beck

Beck

Attending the show-and-tell event are the Ground Search and Rescue Team, plus the K-9 Search and Rescue team. And kids can meet a K-9, too, Beck said.

040322-blm-loc-11ema (file)

In this file photo from March 26, 2022, K9 Kona zeroes in on her target with her handler, McLean County K9 Search and Rescue team Sgt. Rob Glinka, as part of trailing exercises at a home in rural Deer Creek.
Other involved agencies include the McLean County coroner’s and sheriff’s offices, Hudson Community Fire Protection District, the MABAS Division 41 water rescue dive team, and Carlock Fire. The American Red Cross will be present Saturday.

While there will not be formal speakers, Beck said people can visit all of the different agencies, ask questions and learn about volunteer opportunities with McLean County EMA.

She said she’s very excited for the events, adding that she thinks they have awesome volunteers with great skills, and she wants to showcase them.

040322-blm-loc-9ema (file)

K9 Elly plays tug with handler Kathy Yelton after completing area search exercises at a home in rural Deer Creek, in this file photo from March 26, 2022. Search dogs are rewarded with playtime after completing training.

On Sunday morning, the search and rescue team will be conducting a full-scale exercise with most of those same agencies from Saturday. They will boat out to Comlara Park's Deer Island, which is closed to the public, she said.

The director said the drill is all about working together.

“If there was a boat accident with people needing to be rescued, we would be better prepared to respond,” Beck said of the exercise.

Although the public is not invited to attend the Sunday exercise, Beck said other parts of the park will remain open. Part of Evergreen Lake will be made safe for the dive team.

The sheriff’s office, the Bloomington Fire Department and the Illinois State University drone team will be flying drones and assisting the drill too, Beck said.

“I think it’s going to be a great day,” she said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

