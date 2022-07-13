McLean County EMA planning weekend outreach event, full-scale exercise

The county’s emergency management director said her agency is hosting a public show-and-tell event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Comlara Park’s beach house. There, people can see stationed EMA department assets, like their command post vehicle, Gator, search trailer and more.
Other involved agencies include the McLean County coroner’s and sheriff’s offices, Hudson Community Fire Protection District, the MABAS Division 41 water rescue dive team, and Carlock Fire. The American Red Cross will be present Saturday.
While there will not be formal speakers, Beck said people can visit all of the different agencies, ask questions and learn about volunteer opportunities with McLean County EMA.
She said she’s very excited for the events, adding that she thinks they have awesome volunteers with great skills, and she wants to showcase them.
On Sunday morning, the search and rescue team will be conducting a full-scale exercise with most of those same agencies from Saturday. They will boat out to Comlara Park's Deer Island, which is closed to the public, she said.
The director said the drill is all about working together.
Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.
In this file photo from March 31, 2022, Joan Brehm rewards her human remains detection dog, Jessie, a 5-year-old golden retriever and member of McLean County's K-9 rescue dog unit, while training at the EMA garage in Normal. The rescue dogs are trained with playtime as opposed to treats when they find their target.
In this file photo from March 26, 2022, K9 Kona zeroes in on her target with her handler, McLean County K9 Search and Rescue team Sgt. Rob Glinka, as part of trailing exercises at a home in rural Deer Creek.
K9 Elly plays tug with handler Kathy Yelton after completing area search exercises at a home in rural Deer Creek, in this file photo from March 26, 2022. Search dogs are rewarded with playtime after completing training.