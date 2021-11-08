McLean County EMA meeting planned

McLean County EMA to hold meeting for All Hazards Mitigation Plan

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Projects and activities to prevent injuries and fatalities while maintaining vital services for McLean County residents will be the main topic of discussion.

Those who wish to attend the meeting may do so in-person with a mask or virtually. Those interested in attending should contact the McLean County EMA office at 309-888-5020 or Zachary Krug, American Environmental Corp. at 217-585-9517 Ext. 8, zkrug@aecspfld.com.

The committee began work in February to develop the county's first All Hazards Mitigation Plan. The plan details the past severe weather events that have impacted the county and identifies mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.

Projects identified by Committee members at this meeting will become part of the McLean County All Hazards Mitigation Plan. While the public has provided input on portions of the plan, the entire plan will be presented to the public for review and comment before it is submitted to the state and federal government for approval.

Piper City Community Historical Society to hold meeting

PIPER CITY — The Piper City Community Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Piper City Community Building.

The program will honor past and present military on Veterans Day. The free program will be presented by Pamela Bork on "Tomb of the Unknown Solider." The event is open to the public.

The club maintains a museum on the second floor of the Piper City Library. Yearly memberships in the group are available.

