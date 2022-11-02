McLean County District 7, 8 candidates prioritize mental health, human resources

BLOOMINGTON — The eight candidates vying for seats in McLean County's seventh and eighth districts, which cover the northern half of Bloomington, have different takes on what issues should be prioritized in the county.

For some, the establishment of a human resources department for the county is key, while others prioritize mental health or public safety.

Four candidates are running in the seventh district, which spans west to east from Linden Street to Airport Road and north to south from College Avenue toward Oakland Avenue.

Republican Geoff Tompkins, who previously served as liquor commissioner, said if he were to sit on the county board, he would advocate to make sure police and responders get the resources they need to get their job done.

"I will introduce and fight for programs and incentives to attract and retain our deputies," Tompkins said. "The citizens of McLean County deserve and expect that their law enforcement, criminal justice and mental health agencies be given a top priority."

He added that he will work with real estate agents, developers and investors to address the lack of single-family housing in the county.

The seventh district's other GOP candidate, Donald Crop, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Incumbent Democratic board member Val Laymon said the establishment of a human resources department for the roughly 800 county employees would help to retain and attract talent.

But in speaking with voters over the past few weeks, Laymon said she noticed that families are expressing concerns about inflation again and again.

"While the County Board can’t control inflation, it does have a vital role to play when it comes to using taxpayer money wisely," Laymon said. "I am committed to finding ways to save our constituents money, like choosing energy-efficient solutions when county buildings require repairs or equipment needs replacing."

She added that she would like to see the board explore a recycling or composting program at county facilities to reduce the amount of waste the county pays to ship out.

Democrat Benjamin Webb, a faculty associate at Illinois State University, said transparency regarding how tax revenue is spent will be important in the near future.

"Transparency and a heightened awareness of how county finances are being spent can be done by a membership that wants the people to remain active in committee and full board meetings," Webb said.

He added that the county operating in a status quo is not sustainable.

"If we want to attract new business and industry, develop our economy further, and improve our communities, same old, same old won’t get the job done and will inevitably be unsustainable once we fall behind too far," Webb said.

The eighth district, which includes Bloomington's historic downtown area, also has four candidates.

GOP candidate Vicki Schultz said she feels the biggest issue facing the district is meeting the needs of community members.

"Some of those issues are planning to generate enterprises that will create economic growth, that we reinvest generated growth back into that same district, that we focus on more holistic health techniques for mental health issues and that we patrol our neighborhoods," Schultz said.

Republican candidate Gary Stevens said the biggest issue is not politics but life itself.

"We will all face God and have to give an accounting for how we have lived," Stevens said.

As the county continues to face the challenges of inflation, higher fuel prices and supply shortages, Democratic board member Lea Cline said she continues to believe that providing adequate mental health services in the county must be a priority, along with continued COVID-19 mitigations.

"For years, the County Board has worked with the health department to expand access to mental health services for all populations but especially for our county’s youth," Cline said. "The Behavioral Health Coordinating Council will ensure that this collaboration continues, with additional funding coming from the sales tax associated with cannabis sales in the County."

Cline added that the board must also continue to ensure these mental health services are being provided for inmates at the McLean County Jail.

Democratic candidate Jeanne Biles said access to mental health services is the biggest issue facing residents.

"The problem was exacerbated by COVID-19 and continues to be a concern and a priority for me," Biles said. "We need to invest in hiring and retaining our mental health professionals, which means providing them with the resources necessary to do their job and offering competitive salaries."

Biles also highlighted the need for a human resources department to support county employees.

Early voting is available at the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., for voters who live outside of Bloomington. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4.

Bloomington voters can cast their ballots at the Bloomington Election Commission office, 121 N. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.