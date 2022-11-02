McLean County District 7, 8 candidates prioritize mental health, human resources

BLOOMINGTON — The eight candidates
vying for seats in McLean County's seventh and eighth districts, which cover the northern half of Bloomington, have different takes on what issues should be prioritized in the county.
For some, the establishment of a human resources department for the county is key, while others prioritize mental health or public safety.
Four
candidates are running in the seventh district, which spans west to east from Linden Street to Airport Road and north to south from College Avenue toward Oakland Avenue.
Republican Geoff Tompkins, who previously served as liquor commissioner, said if he were to sit on the county board, he would advocate to make sure police and responders get the resources they need to get their job done.
"I will introduce and fight for programs and incentives to attract and retain our deputies," Tompkins said. "The citizens of McLean County deserve and expect that their law enforcement, criminal justice and mental health agencies be given a top priority."
He added that he will work with real estate agents, developers and investors to address the lack of single-family housing in the county.
The seventh district's other GOP candidate, Donald Crop, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Incumbent Democratic board member Val Laymon said the establishment of a human resources department for the roughly 800 county employees would help to retain and attract talent.
But in speaking with voters over the past few weeks, Laymon said she noticed that families are expressing concerns about inflation again and again.
"While the County Board can’t control inflation, it does have a vital role to play when it comes to using taxpayer money wisely," Laymon said. "I am committed to finding ways to save our constituents money, like choosing energy-efficient solutions when county buildings require repairs or equipment needs replacing."
She added that she would like to see the board explore a recycling or composting program at county facilities to reduce the amount of waste the county pays to ship out.
Democrat Benjamin Webb, a faculty associate at Illinois State University, said transparency regarding how tax revenue is spent will be important in the near future.
"Transparency and a heightened awareness of how county finances are being spent can be done by a membership that wants the people to remain active in committee and full board meetings," Webb said.
He added that the county operating in a status quo is not sustainable.
"If we want to attract new business and industry, develop our economy further, and improve our communities, same old, same old won’t get the job done and will inevitably be unsustainable once we fall behind too far," Webb said.
The eighth district, which includes Bloomington's historic downtown area, also has four candidates.
Vicki Schultz
GOP candidate Vicki Schultz said she feels the biggest issue facing the district is meeting the needs of community members.
"Some of those issues are planning to generate enterprises that will create economic growth, that we reinvest generated growth back into that same district, that we focus on more holistic health techniques for mental health issues and that we patrol our neighborhoods," Schultz said.
Republican candidate Gary Stevens said the biggest issue is not politics but life itself.
"We will all face God and have to give an accounting for how we have lived," Stevens said.
As the county continues to face the challenges of inflation, higher fuel prices and supply shortages, Democratic board member Lea Cline said she continues to believe that providing adequate mental health services in the county must be a priority, along with continued COVID-19 mitigations.
"For years, the County Board has worked with the health department to expand access to mental health services for all populations but especially for our county’s youth," Cline said. "The Behavioral Health Coordinating Council will ensure that this collaboration continues, with additional funding coming from the sales tax associated with cannabis sales in the County."
Cline added that the board must also continue to ensure these mental health services are being provided for inmates at the McLean County Jail.
Democratic candidate Jeanne Biles said access to mental health services is the biggest issue facing residents.
"The problem was exacerbated by COVID-19 and continues to be a concern and a priority for me," Biles said. "We need to invest in hiring and retaining our mental health professionals, which means providing them with the resources necessary to do their job and offering competitive salaries."
Biles also highlighted the need for a human resources department to support county employees.
Early voting is available at the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., for voters who live outside of Bloomington. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4.
Bloomington voters can cast their ballots at the Bloomington Election Commission office, 121 N. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As required by law, the clerk's office showed that their electronic ballot tabulation machines are safe, secure and that elections are fair and transparent.
States with the lowest voter turnout last midterm cycle
Where people didn't vote in the 2018 midterm elections
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, pundits, political organizers, and the general public alike are wondering the same thing: Will people actually turn out to vote on Nov. 8?
Stacker examined U.S. Census data to find which states had the lowest voter turnout in the 2018 midterm elections and investigated the factors impacting turnout. The Census measures voter turnout by calculating the percentage of voting-age citizens in each state who cast a ballot. In the event of a tie, the raw number of participating voters was used. However, not all citizens of voting age are eligible to vote; felony disenfranchisement laws, in particular, can alter the number of voting-age citizens who are actually able to cast a ballot.
Voter turnout at midterm elections is famously fickle. In most years, voter participation is significantly lower for midterm elections than for presidential elections. However, turnout during the most recent 2018 midterm cycle proved
astonishingly high, jumping a full 11 percentage points from the previous midterm alone. Turnout can be difficult to predict, but this year, the prevalence of deeply polarizing issues such as abortion, gun control, and economic instability suggest that 2022 midterm turnout could be higher than usual. Understanding why turnout was higher than usual in 2018—as well as why some states lagged behind in voter participation—can offer insight into what to expect in the upcoming election.
Midterm elections take place every four years, halfway through the sitting president's term. The entirety of the U.S. House and one-third of the Senate are up for election, as are many local and state-level positions. Despite unusually high turnout in the 2018 elections, some states' voter turnout rates were significantly lower than the national average. Voter turnout can be impacted by a variety of factors, such as noncompetitive or low-profile races and disillusionment with the electoral process. Systemic barriers to voting also impact people's ability to vote. The ability to vote easily
has been shown in most cases to correlate with higher voter turnout, just as states with restrictive voting laws often see lower turnout rates.
Laws that impede people from voting easily include voter identification requirements, which require voters to provide a form of government ID in order to vote, voter registration deadlines far in advance of elections, and felony disenfranchisement laws, which prevent people serving felony sentences—and sometimes
those who have already completed their sentences—from voting. Other measures, like complex absentee ballot processes, improper voter purging, and crackdowns on voter assistance, create more barriers to voter participation.
And some groups are more impacted by restrictive measures than others. In March 2022, the Biden administration released a report
detailing the systemic barriers Native Americans face when trying to vote, including language barriers, limited access to polling places, and a lack of Indigenous representation in the electoral process. Black Americans are also disproportionately affected by voter suppression, in part through felony disenfranchisement laws that have their roots in a Jim Crow-era scheme to prevent Black Americans from voting.
Despite the challenges, voting is one of the pillars on which democracy stands and is one of the most fundamental ways Americans can have their voices heard. Stacker is releasing this story as part of a project called
Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are drawing attention to the importance of protecting our democracy and the threats it currently faces.
Read on to see which states had the lowest voter turnout during the last midterm cycle.
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
US national midterm election turnout - 2018
- Citizens of voting age: 228.83M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 53.4%
--- Percent registered: 66.9%
Voter turnout in the 2018 midterms was historically high across the country, with more participation than in any other midterm election in over four decades. The jump is even more pronounced considering the 2014 midterms garnered
infamously low turnout, with significant downturns in participation in highly populated states like New Jersey, New York, and California. More than half of voting-aged Americans turned out for the 2018 election, a stark turnaround from the roughly one-third who cast ballots in 2014.
The increase in voter turnout carried across racial and ethnic groups, with Latino voter turnout
almost doubling between the 2014 and 2018 midterms. Reasons for the elevated turnout have been attributed to an intensified interest in voting—from both parties—due to the polarizing nature of the Trump administration and the many hot-button issues Americans were (and are) facing. Another factor impacting the 2018 midterm cycle was the record number of congressional Republicans who did not seek re-election. Since House incumbents win re-election at rates much higher than those not already in office, Democrats had an edge in that election cycle.
#10. Oklahoma
- Citizens of voting age: 2.73M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 49.4%
--- Percent registered: 65.1%
Republican candidates largely dominated Oklahoma's 2018 midterm races, an unsurprising fact considering former President Donald Trump won every county in the state in the 2016 election. One major exception was Democrat Kendra Horn's upset victory over two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Russell. The closely watched congressional race took place in the state's fifth district, which encompasses Oklahoma City, and had not seen a Democratic victory in over 40 years. Currently, Horn is the Democratic nominee running for retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe's soon-to-be-vacant seat in Oklahoma's 2022
special election.
Despite higher-than-usual voter turnout in Oklahoma's 2018 midterms, the state's turnout still ranks low compared to the rest of the country. Oklahoma's
restrictive voting legislation, which includes a voter identification law and a voter registration deadline that is 25 days before election day, creates barriers to voting. Efforts to implement online voter registration have stalled since 2015 due to outdated technology, resulting in voters being required to mail registration forms or deliver them in person. Online voter registration is commonplace in most of the U.S., with 42 states and Washington D.C. allowing it.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS // Getty Images
#9. Indiana
- Citizens of voting age: 4.79M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 49.3%
--- Percent registered: 65.3%
Voter turnout in Indiana's 2018 midterms exceeded 2014's numbers, despite some
issues at several polling places in the state. Problems included malfunctioning voting machines and not enough paper ballots. In the county of Porter, a judge ordered 12 polling places to stay open later than planned after poll workers failed to show up, forcing them to open late. Indiana's stringent voting laws have only become more restrictive since 2018.
In addition to the state's long-standing voter ID laws, Indiana passed measures in 2019 to shorten the amount of time voters have to request an absentee ballot, and also tried to prohibit voters from requesting that a polling place stay open longer if there were issues there (this latter measure was later struck down by a federal judge). The state also resisted popular mail-in voting measures after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
One of the most closely watched races in Indiana's 2018 midterms was the Senate contest between incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly and Republican Mike Braun. Keeping Donnelly, a fairly conservative Democrat, in his Senate seat was crucial for the Democrats' hopes of winning a Senate majority. Braun, a Trump-backed candidate, ultimately defeated Donnelly.
Moab Republic // Shutterstock
#8. Nevada
- Citizens of voting age: 3.77M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 48.7%
--- Percent registered: 64.5%
Several important races in Nevada attracted national attention, including close Senate and gubernatorial contests. Incumbent Republican Senator Dean Heller, whose initial anti-Trump stance
flip-flopped when it came time to launch his reelection campaign, was defeated by Democrat Jacky Rosen. Democratic candidate Steve Sisolak also triumphed over his Republican opponent Adam Laxalt to become governor, replacing longtime Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.
Voter turnout was
unusually high for the swing state—with numbers more similar to the turnout for the 2016 presidential election than the 2014 midterm—though Nevada's turnout is relatively low compared to the national average. In the time between the 2018 midterm elections and the upcoming midterm, however, the state expanded voter access by implementing automatic voter registration and same-day voter registration. Nevada also offers online voter registration.
Canva
#7. South Carolina
- Citizens of voting age: 2.07M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 48.7%
--- Percent registered: 61.8%
A prominent governor's race in South Carolina's midterm elections drew both local and national interest after former Gov. Nikki Haley was appointed to the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, leaving her post open. Her former lieutenant governor, Republican Henry McMaster, defeated his Democratic challenger James Smith with the help of an endorsement from Trump. Both Trump and Joe Biden campaigned in South Carolina on behalf of their respective picks. Restrictive voting legislation has created
barriers to voting in the state, including voter identification laws, prohibiting voter registration after 30 days prior to an election, and felony disenfranchisement laws. During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina changed rules around absentee voting to expand mail-in voting access without requiring an excuse.
SOPA Images // Getty Images
#6. Texas
- Citizens of voting age: 18.37M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 48.4%
--- Percent registered: 63.3%
The much-watched Senate race between Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz
galvanized Texas Democrats to put in more bids for office. Despite O'Rourke's narrow loss, Democrats won some Republican strongholds in the House, and the competitive race helped prompt a significant increase in voter turnout. Despite the historic bump in voter participation, Texas still ranked low nationally for voter turnout, a position likely aided by highly restrictive voting legislation.
A 2020
analysis from Northern Illinois University found that Texas had the most restrictive voting processes of any state, making it the most difficult state to vote in. Restrictions include voter ID requirements, a voter registration deadline 30 days prior to election day, and inadequate voter materials provided in Spanish (a provision mandated by the Voting Rights Act). In 2021, a federal judge struck down several parts of a new Texas law that aimed to restrict voting access further. Among the provisions that violated the Voting Rights Act was one that would have limited assistance for voters for whom English was not their first language and for voters with disabilities.
Sean Rayford // Getty Images
#5. New Mexico
- Citizens of voting age: 1.49M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 48.1%
--- Percent registered: 61.7%
New Mexico's 2018 governor's race saw Democratic Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham win against Republican Rep. Steve Pearce in an upset, making her the first Democratic Latina governor in U.S. history and the first Democratic governor of New Mexico since 2002. Lujan Grisham campaigned on a pro-immigration, clean energy platform that came down hard on President Trump's policies. Democrats also flipped a formerly red House seat and won
several statewide elections.
Since the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats have sought to
expand voting access by implementing same-day voter registration and mailing absentee ballot applications to all eligible voters. However, barriers to voting persist, disproportionately impacting Indigenous communities and those convicted of felonies. In early 2022, lawmakers introduced a bill that would, if enacted, make Election Day a holiday and make voter registration easier, among other provisions.
Xinhua News Agency // Getty Images
#4. Idaho
- Citizens of voting age: 1.23M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 47.9%
--- Percent registered: 60.6%
Midterm races in Idaho did not attract much national attention due to a general lack of competition in the red state. The retirement of longtime Republican Gov. C.L. Otter left the governor's seat open, a spot which Republican Brad Little won by a large margin. Republicans also dominated other races, winning control of both House seats, and the lieutenant governor and attorney general posts. In February 2022, Idaho House Republicans
passed two bills outlining several voter restrictions, including one which, if passed by the Idaho Senate, would prohibit unaffiliated voters (roughly one-third of Idaho's voters) from voting in the Republican primary. Another would outlaw delivering absentee ballots for other people, a measure that would disproportionately impact people with disabilities and working people. The two associated bills were defeated in the Senate one month later.
NurPhoto // Getty Images
#3. West Virginia
- Citizens of voting age: 1.38M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 44.1%
--- Percent registered: 64.5%
The 2018 West Virginia Senate race saw conservative Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin III face off against Republican Patrick Morrisey, winning re-election in an increasingly red state. Manchin's support for the National Rifle Association, coupled with his vote in favor of conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh—his being the only Democratic vote—has earned him the reputation for being the most conservative Democrat in the Senate.
Barriers to voting in West Virginia include voter ID requirements and a 21-day deadline for registering to vote. Though automatic voter registration legislation was passed in 2016, its enactment remains delayed. During his 2016 campaign, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, a Republican, promoted an
antisemitic conspiracy theory claiming that Jewish philanthropist George Soros was behind the automatic voter registration law and was using it to unlawfully register " more voters for the Democratic party," according to The Associated Press.
Alexandru Nika // Shutterstock
#2. Hawaii
- Citizens of voting age: 971.0K
--- Percent voted in 2018: 44.0%
--- Percent registered: 53.9%
Hawaii's 2018 midterm elections resembled most other elections in the state's history: Democrats easily won nearly every race. But in spite of this electoral predictability—or, according to some political activists,
because of it—Hawaii is reliably among the states with the lowest voter turnout. Though the state has enacted legislation that makes voting easier, including mailing ballots to all registered voters, automatic voter registration, and same-day voter registration, low voter participation has persisted. Native Hawaiians have historically been disenfranchised, most recently through felony disenfranchisement laws, as felony convictions in the state disproportionately impact Native Hawaiians. And while the vote-by-mail system gets ballots into the hands of those with stable living conditions, people experiencing homelessness are at a disadvantage when it comes to voter participation.
Patrick Smith // Getty Images
#1. Arkansas
- Citizens of voting age: 2.16M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 42.6%
--- Percent registered: 58.5%
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson won re-election in the 2018 Arkansas gubernatorial race against his opponent, Democrat Jared Henderson. Republicans also dominated other races, capturing all four House seats. The state with the lowest voter turnout in the 2018 midterm elections, Arkansas has restrictive voting laws in place that
create barriers to voting, including voter identification requirements and a several-week voter registration deadline.
Furthermore, Arkansas rejected mailed-in ballots at the highest rate in the nation during the 2020 election, throwing out 6.4% of absentee ballots, compared to the national average of less than 1%. In 2022, several new measures aimed at further restricting voter access were
challenged by voter rights groups in court. One measure so far was found to have violated the Voting Rights Act, according to a federal judge. The law limited in-person assistance to people casting ballots, a measure that disenfranchised people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency.
Alexandru Nika // Shutterstock
