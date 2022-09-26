 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLean County diabetes prevention program starts in October

  • Clay Jackson

Pediatrician Dr. Amy Christison says some groups may have felt the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic more keenly than others. "It's that stress level that just makes everything else get promoted in terms of things like heart disease, hypertension, and sugar diabetes," she said.

Tyanna Powell

Powell 

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is inviting residents to join a CDC program to help prevent type 2 diabetes.

PreventT2 is a national lifestyle change program that, according to the CDC, helps people at risk of type 2 diabetes "learn how to make lasting lifestyle changes to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes."

Tyanna Powell works for Health Promotion within the health department. She will be coaching this year's program, which begins Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the MCHD in downtown Bloomington.

Marianne Manko, public affairs coordinator for the health department, said the deadline to enroll is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 

Powell said the program is 12 months long and broken into two sections. The first six months, participants will meet weekly to build new habits and gain new skills, such as eating healthier and pursuing a more active lifestyle.

During the last six months, Powell said participants meet monthly to make sure participants are maintaining those habits and lifestyle changes. 

In prepared remarks, she said some of the goals were: 

  • Losing 5-7% of body weight
  • Incorporating physical activity into daily life
  • Making healthier food/drink choices at and away from home
  • Managing stress
  • Making permanent lifestyle changes. 

Powell said the group will meet 26 times, mostly from 9:45 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. 

There will be weigh-ins and Body Mass Index (BMI) tests, but these will remain private between individual participants and the coach, Powell said. 

She said fighting diabetes is personal. 

"I had a friend who was diabetic," Powell said, "and he died ... it kind of pushed me more to learn." 

Powell, a Chicago native, graduated in 2021 with a degree in communication and health promotion from Illinois State University. 

Her friend, Shawn, went into a diabetic coma while sleeping and died in 2019. He was 22 years old. 

"It was an eye-opener," Powell said.  

She said a common misconception is that people with diabetes are often heavier-set people, but Powell said diabetes can affect anyone. 

"We're not going to turn anyone away," she said.

For more information, visit bit.ly/MCHDT2 or contact Powell at 309-888-5548 or healthpromotion@mcleancountyil.gov.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

PreventT2 requirements

Meet all of:

  • 18 years or older
  • BMI 25 or higher (23 or higher for Asian Americans)
  • Not previously diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes
  • Not pregnant at the time of enrollment

Meet one of:

  • A blood test in the past year showing:
    • Fasting glucose 100 to 123 mg/dL
    • Plasma glucose measured 2 hours after at 75mg glucose load of 140 to 199 mg/dL
    • A1C 5.7-6.4
  • Clinically diagnosed gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) during a previous pregnancy
  • A positive screening for prediabetes
