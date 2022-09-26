McLean County diabetes prevention program starts in October

Pediatrician Dr. Amy Christison says some groups may have felt the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic more keenly than others. "It's that stress level that just makes everything else get promoted in terms of things like heart disease, hypertension, and sugar diabetes," she said.
Tyanna Powell works for Health Promotion within the health department. She will be coaching this year's program, which begins Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the MCHD in downtown Bloomington.
Marianne Manko, public affairs coordinator for the health department, said the deadline to enroll is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Powell said the program is 12 months long and broken into two sections. The first six months, participants will meet weekly to build new habits and gain new skills, such as eating healthier and pursuing a more active lifestyle.
During the last six months, Powell said participants meet monthly to make sure participants are maintaining those habits and lifestyle changes.
In prepared remarks, she said some of the goals were:
Losing 5-7% of body weight
Incorporating physical activity into daily life
Making healthier food/drink choices at and away from home
Managing stress
Making permanent lifestyle changes.
Powell said the group will meet 26 times, mostly from 9:45 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.
There will be weigh-ins and Body Mass Index (BMI) tests, but these will remain private between individual participants and the coach, Powell said.
She said fighting diabetes is personal.
"I had a friend who was diabetic," Powell said, "and he died ... it kind of pushed me more to learn."
Powell, a Chicago native, graduated in 2021 with a degree in communication and health promotion from Illinois State University.
Her friend, Shawn, went into a diabetic coma while sleeping and died in 2019. He was 22 years old.
"It was an eye-opener," Powell said.
She said a common misconception is that people with diabetes are often heavier-set people, but Powell said diabetes can affect anyone.