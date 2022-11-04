McLean County confirms 186 new COVID cases, 1 death

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 186 cases of COVID-19 and confirmed an additional COVID-related death since Oct. 28.

The department's weekly COVID-19 report stated that the individual who died was a man in his 90s who was associated with a long-term care facility.

The highest number of new cases in the past week came from individuals in their 20s, followed by individuals in their 50s and then those in their 30s.

The county has now seen a total of 60,943 COVID cases and 404 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,225 new COVID cases and 54 COVID-related deaths in the past week. Illinois has reached a total case count of 3,823,905 cases, including 35,289 COVID-related deaths.

McLean County remains at a low COVID-19 community level.

At this level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage residents to stay up to date on available vaccination and boosters. However, those who are at a higher risk of severe disease should consider further mitigations.

On Friday, IDPH announced that it would be distributing 1 million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois families in ZIP codes outside the City of Chicago that are considered socially vulnerable, courtesy of the Project ACT program.

Residents can find out if they are in an eligible ZIP code by going to accesscovidtests.org.

McLean County continues to offer primary COVID vaccines and boosters, and is scheduling appointments for the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine, designed to combat the now-dominant omicron strains of the virus.

For adult vaccines, call 309-888-5435, and for child vaccines, call 309-888-5455.

A walk-in vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Activity and Recreation Center, 600 E. Willow St. in Normal, for those who need the first, second or booster doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, including the bivalent booster.

Additional locations offering COVID vaccines and boosters can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

Free COVID testing clinics still are available in McLean County. Although they typically are offered five days a week, testing will only be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday next week on the fourth floor of the health department building, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington.

For more information, go to health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.