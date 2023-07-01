BLOOMINGTON — The therapy wing at the Children's Advocacy Center was dubbed the Sharon Klingman Therapy Wing this week, named for a longtime counselor with the goal of expanding to continue to meet the needs of McLean County children.

In a retirement celebration turned dedication, Klingman, a licensed clinical professional counselor, said even though she is stepping away from the CAC, she hopes it will grow in her absence.

The CAC provides services including forensic interviews, advocacy and trauma-focused therapy for children and non-offending caregivers who may have been victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse or human trafficking and those who have been witnesses to major crimes.

Klingman has provided one-on-one, confidential counseling services at the CAC for 20 years and currently works with young adults and non-offending caregivers to “help them not be afraid” of the often legally and emotionally daunting process of reporting abuse, she said.

“A lot of people wouldn't go to therapy because it costs money, and they don't know who to call,” Klingman said. “And for this to be so seamless for them, to just get to hop over here and we're here, it just makes it easy. It’s not a money worry for them, and they don’t have to deal with insurance.”

The CAC is supported by gifts and grants, as well as funding from the McLean County Child Protection Network. Community donations and contributions allow the center to provide services at its McLean County location in downtown Bloomington, as well as two satellite offices: the Livingston County CAC in Pontiac and the DeWitt County CAC in Clinton.

Financial contributions received from the McLean County Child Protection Network support the center’s advocacy and legal services led by a multidisciplinary team, which includes members of law enforcement, the Department of Children and Family Services, prosecutors, medical personnel, forensic interviewers, therapists and advocates.

Community donations of items including clothing, toys and school supplies are either directly distributed to families in need or placed in the center’s “store”— a stockroom where families can shop for new, unused living essentials free of charge. All items are ”donated by the community and go out to the community,” Executive Director Molly Evans said.

“One thing that we do as a center is we are really just looking for every single detail, anything that we can do to make that child's experience just a little bit easier,” Evans said. “We try to accommodate anything that a child or family would need.”

In addition to providing services to victims and their families, the CAC hosts prevention education events at local schools and community training sessions at its McLean County office.

When a child is referred to the advocacy center by law enforcement or DCFS, the multidisciplinary team aims to offer all of the core services under one roof to avoid a child reliving their trauma more than necessary, Evans said.

“Before CACs were in place, kids would have to go to multiple different places. They might have to go to hospitals, they would have to go to the police station, they would have to go to DCFS and tell their story multiple times,” she said. “So the thought is, let's have the child come to one place and have all of those disciplines be here and work with them.”

By welcoming children into the CAC’s McLean County office — a “calm, nice, comfortable, safe location” — the team can guide and support them and their non-offending caregivers through the evaluation process, beginning with an initial forensic interview, Evans said.

Once the multidisciplinary team has evaluated the forensic interview, which is conducted one-on-one and recorded to prevent the child from recounting their story more than once, the team will make referrals to other services, including therapy.

“Some days when the interview was over, we might even greet the family and be like, 'Hey, I'm the therapist here, and we have counseling,'” Klingman said. Sometimes families will say they're not interested or don't need therapy services when first offered, “and then a couple weeks later, they'll call me and be like, ‘yeah, we kind of do actually.'”

In 2022, the CAC and McLean County Court Appointed Special Advocates provided mental health services to 65 clients, in addition to making 89 medical referrals, conducting 288 forensic interviews and dedicating 590 hours to criminal justice advocacy, according to the local Child Protection Network.

Although Klingman, who Evans said was "a leader within the state of Illinois as far as providing mental health services” and the center’s sole mental health provider from 2002 to 2017, is leaving the CAC, she will continue working in the behavioral health department at Carle BroMenn Outpatient Center in Bloomington two days a week.

Klingman said she hopes the CAC and the therapy wing named in her honor will “continue to grow and expand” once she retires, as “there’s room for more therapy, always.”

She said the children and families she has worked with are often grateful to have the CAC resources available to them.

“They're like, ‘Oh my God, thank God somebody's here to walk me through this,’ because nobody remembers anything that happens on that first day; they're just shocked,” Klingman said. “And then days later they're like, ‘Wow, what do we do now?’

"And we've got people right there waiting. We're right here with you, all the way.”

MORE INFORMATION To learn more about supporting the McLean County Children's Advocacy Center, call 309-888-5656.

