BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will host their Reimagining Advocacy Multiplied (RAMP) event on Thursday, July 20.

According to the Chamber, RAMP is about collective action and community growth and will replace the "State of" series. The event will focus on challenges and opportunities in order to "ramp" up the local workforce.

This week, guests will see the results of the 2023 McLean County Employer Needs Survey, which was conducted by the Chamber and McLean County Community Compact with PNC Bank.

Local businesses will hear from government officials, state legislators and business leaders on how to address issues while actively engaging in discussion.

The program will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a happy hour at 4:30 p.m. It is $20 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members.

The event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive, in Bloomington.

