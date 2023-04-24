NORMAL — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce Twin Cities Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

The event will be held at Illinois State University's Brown Ballroom, 200 N. University St., Normal. The showcase is presented by CEFCU.

The showcase will feature over 60 exhibitors. Community members will have the opportunity to connect with local businesses and organizations, and learn more about them.

Local restaurants will also be in attendance offering tastings of their menus as part of the Taste of the Showcase.

The event is open to the entire community.

Contact logan@mcleancochamber.org or visit mcleancochamber.org for more information.

