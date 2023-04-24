NORMAL — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce Twin Cities Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.
The event will be held at Illinois State University's Brown Ballroom, 200 N. University St., Normal. The showcase is presented by CEFCU.
The showcase will feature over 60 exhibitors. Community members will have the opportunity to connect with local businesses and organizations, and learn more about them.
Local restaurants will also be in attendance offering tastings of their menus as part of the Taste of the Showcase.
The event is open to the entire community.
Chris Hudgens, Marc Poirier
Ashley Walter, Amy O’Neal
Anthony Filante, Sean Rogers, Phil Ray
Trent Bruce, Billy Walden, Brandon Watson
Julie Payne, Kristen Grimes
Tara Givens, Julie Westermeyer
Celeste Brennan, Hannah Schumann
Priya Rajagopal, Steven Shepherd
Megan Bertoni, Alicia Wheeler
Kevin Birlingmair, Kirk Ummel
Darla Heath, Mariah Morris
Scott Bolbock, Heartland Community College President Rob Widmer, Scott Smigel
Mallori Browning, Kendra Anet
Mary O’Connor, Laurie Krolikowski
Tim and Nicole Norman, Trey Rogers, Todd Crull
Cranston Sparks, Jerome Maddox
Brooke Fenske, Candice Hudgens, Terri Lewis
Frank and Angie Hoffman, Brad Glenn
Chrissy Purcell, Dr. Tom Nielsen
Wendy Olson, Joan Garber, Diane Siron
Laura and Michael Kraynak
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
