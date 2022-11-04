McLean County Chamber of Commerce to host Nonprofit Showcase Nov. 10

NORMAL — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Nonprofit Showcase from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn Bloomington-Normal, 8 Traders Circle.

The event presents an opportunity to learn firsthand about the important work local organizations do every day, a news release explained. Attendees can learn about existing programs and find out about any upcoming initiatives they can join.

Nonprofits participating in the event include the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, Bloomington Public Library, The Salvation Army, Mid Central Community Action, Goodwill, Milestones, Marcfirst, Career Link, Child Protection Network, Junior Achievement of Central Illinois, McLean County Pony Baseball, Special Olympics, Home Sweet Home Ministries and many more.

The showcase also serves as the chamber's November Business After Hours networking event; it is free and open to the public.

For additional questions, contact Jessica Moore, manager of event services for the chamber, at jessica@mcleancochamber.org.