BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours and Meet the Candidates event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The event will be at Marcfist, 2000 Jacobssen Drive, Normal. Introductions will begin at 5:15 p.m.
All 13 candidates running for Bloomington City Council and Normal Town Council previously participated in a candidate questionnaire from the chamber.
Those who plan to attend will have the opportunity to get to know the candidates and learn about their priorities, and guests will be able to express theirs as well in an informal meet and greet setting.
All 13 Bloomington-Normal candidates are confirmed to attend the event.
Bloomington candidates include Jenna Kearns, Ward 1; Donna Boelen, Ward 2; John Wyatt Danenberger, Ward 4; Steven Nalefski, Ward 4; Jordan Baker, Ward 6; Cody Hendricks, Ward 6; Kent Lee, Ward 8.
Normal candidates include Andy Byars, Kathleen Lorenz, Stan Nord, Karl Sila, Karyn Smith, and Marc Tiritilli.
Blooming Life Studio & Spa Ribbon Cutting
McLean County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
Thursday, Jan. 12
Blooming Life Studio & Spa, Bloomington
Blooming Life Studio & Spa was created with the belief that “yoga is for everyone.” In addition to yoga classes, Blooming Life will be offering nutritional coaching, life/wellness coaching, reiki, meditation, breathwork and has the only float pod in Central Illinois.