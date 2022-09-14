McLean County Board to select new state's attorney

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board on Thursday is expected to select a candidate to replace departing state's attorney Don Knapp.

In August, Knapp announced he would be stepping down from his position on Friday to serve as a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit, which has jurisdiction in McLean, Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties.

Since then, county administrators have accepted resumes from interested candidates. The list was narrowed to three finalists, who were interviewed during an executive committee meeting on Monday: McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Ericka Reynolds, McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Hornsby and Woodford County Assistant State's Attorney Erik Gibson.

Committee members pressed each candidate about their commitment to the role. Each was asked whether they would take unused vacation time and if so, how they would allocate their time.

"Candidates all know when they come into positions like this, it's a very important job for them to be available 24/7 basically to the public, and it expands itself when you become the leader even more so," McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said.

Following the committee interviews, McIntyre said he would interview each candidate himself, consult with board members and bring a recommendation to the full board on Thursday.

Knapp has served as state's attorney since he was appointed in 2018 to replace Jason Chambers, who left the office to serve as a circuit judge. Knapp also had served as an assistant county administrator and an assistant state's attorney for the civil division.

The selected candidate will fill the remainder of Knapp's term as state's attorney, which runs through 2024.

"This is a political job, and so not only does a person have to be a good leader, a good prosecutor, a good civil attorney and has to have a working knowledge of all that, but they also have to go out and campaign and be somebody who represents all the people in the political world," McIntyre said.

He added that he thinks every state's attorney brings some new dimensions to the position. In Knapp's case, he did a good job building a team of people to manage affairs.

"One thing that I'm looking for is somebody who can step in and do the job, but also someone who is available," McIntyre said. "Time is important to all of us, but this position is almost like you're married to your job and you have to go out and relate to everybody that's concerned and every incident that happens."