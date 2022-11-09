McLean County board split between party lines

BLOOMINGTON — Unofficial results for the races for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board appear to show victories for all incumbents.

Based on the preliminary results of the midterm election on Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans will be split evenly on the county board.

The two open seats in the county's first district are likely to be claimed by board member Catherine Metsker, who received 4,189 votes, and Republican Adam Reeves, who received 4,880 votes.

The two other challengers, Democrats Marcia Beaman and Janis Hollins, received 1,903 and 1,568 votes respectively.

Metsker had said that she makes herself available to citizens by visiting every community and township inside and outside election cycles.

"I have lived my entire life as a rural citizen," Metsker said. "I am passionate about what our rural areas provide to the fabric of McLean County."

In the third district, which covers the western portion of McLean County, Republican incumbents George Wendt and Lyndsay Bloomfield earned seats on the county board.

Wendt received 4,396 votes while Bloomfield received 3,456 votes, according to unofficial results. They beat out Democrat Fay Freeman-Smith, who received 2,589 votes.

Democrats Jim Rogal, an incumbent, and Krystle Able are likely to represent the fourth district, beating out Steve Harsh and Jerry Klinkner.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre and board member Elizabeth Johnston will be serving the fifth district for another four years, according to unofficial results.

McIntyre, who has served as chair for the last six years, received 3,839 votes followed by Johnston with 3,533. Republican Hannah Blumenshine received 2,919 votes, according to unofficial totals.

Democratic board member Beverly Bell maintained her seat against challenges from two Illinois State University students: Republican Eduardo Monk and Democrat Jack Henry Abraham.

Bell received 2,893 votes followed by Abraham with 2,289 votes. Monk received 1,519 votes.

In the seventh district, incumbent Val Laymon likely will keep her seat after receiving 3,030 votes.

The district's second representative for the next four years will be Republican Geoff Tompkins, who received 2,980 votes. They defeated Republican Donald Crop and Democrat Benjamin Webb.

"I know the concerns and aspirations of my hardworking neighbors," Tompkins told The Pantagraph before the election. "I pledge to serve the citizens in an open, inclusive manner and have endorsements from the McLean County Deputies Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #176 and the McLean County Farm Bureau Political Involvement Committee."

Board member Lea Cline is expected to retain her seat after receiving 2,209 votes. She will be serving the eighth district alongside Democrat Jeanne Biles, who received 2,058 votes.

They defeated Republican Vicki Schultz, who received 1,155 votes, and Republican Gary Stevens received 1,037 votes.

"I have been serving on the McLean County Board for two years and have built good working relationships with both department heads and other members," Cline said. "I was happy to be actively involved in the redistricting process—a process that was eventually settled by citizen panels—and to work closely on wind projects to ensure our County rules are both citizen and business friendly."

Susan Schafer is likely to keep her seat in the ninth district after receiving 2,926 votes. Democrat Natalie Roseman-Mendoza is likely to win the second seat by receiving 2,766 votes, according to unofficial results.

The pair defeated Republican Annette Fellows (2,274 votes) and Democrat Brandy Elmore (2,451 votes).

Chuck Erickson retained his tenth district seat with 4,306 votes and is likely to be joined on the board by Democrat Corey Beirne, who received 3,311 votes.

The third candidate in the race, Republican Ross Webb, received 3,100 votes.

"I like to say if you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything," Erickson said. "I have a proven record of standing when standing is required."

The second district, which was not a contested race since there were no Democratic candidates, will be represented by board members James Soeldner and Bill Friedrich.